Video Emerges of Ground Crew Laughing as Aeroflot Plane Crashes And Burns

8 May 2019, 12:41 UTC
A video shot at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, while an Aeroflot plane was burning after crash-landing on the tarmac, has been making the rounds, attaining viral status.
The video, also available at the bottom of the page, shows airport staff laughing about the “okay landing” as they’re watching and recording the burning plane. Of the 78 passengers on board, 41 died in the blaze, which occurred when the plane landed without dumping the extra fuel, after being hit by lightning.

One man is heard on the video commenting about how the plane is “burning strongly.” A woman says that, given the blaze, there must be injured passengers on board, and the man agrees.

However, another man finds humor in the situation: “An okay landing. A landing with a bang,” he says and they all laugh.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, officials at the Sheremetyevo airport say that the people on the recording are not employed with the airport or Aeroflot. Even so they would be “punished in the strictest possible way” for their unprofessional behavior.

The plane, a Sukhoi Superjet-10, booked for a 2-hour flight from Moscow to Murmansk, was in the air for about 28 minutes before the pilot made the request for an emergency landing. Unconfirmed reports say that plane flew into a thunderstorm and was hit by lightning, but the pilot was probably responsible for the fire for not dumping the extra fuel before attempting to land the bird.

An ongoing investigation will determine the cause of the crash and a report will be made public then. So far, authorities have said that the number of victims would have been significantly lower if passengers at the front of the plane had rushed out on the inflatable slide without delay – meaning, without stopping to pick up their carry-ons from the overhead compartment.

