Osheep Beast Pro Has a Fully Modular Design, You Can Easily Upgrade or Replace Every Part

Described as the world’s first modular electric scooter, Osheep’s Beast Pro gives you the opportunity to customize it to your exact needs, from its wheels to its dashboard, battery and even its IP64-rated main board.
The best thing about a fully modular e-scooter is that it makes it easy for you to upgrade its components or replace them once they're worn out, to make sure the two-wheeler is always in tip-top condition. That’s exactly what Beast Pro claims to offer. Osheep, whose exact location we don’t know for sure (except that it’s somewhere in Asia), boasts of having served over 330,000 customers from all over the world last year alone. The manufacturer’s Beast Pro scooter is a robust vehicle designed for aggressive riding.
The two-wheeler is foldable, has a low center of gravity, and is equipped with dual hydraulic pumps meant to smooth out your ride regardless of the terrain. It packs 10”, anti-skid, honeycomb tires, and a dual braking system. With the battery included, the scooter weighs 40 lb (18 kg).
With its 500W motor, the Beast Pro boasts of effortlessly climbing 20-degree slopes, even with loads of up to 264 lb (120 kg). This thing offers three riding modes: a Normal mode, a Sports mode, and an Energy-Saving one. There’s also a hidden High-Speed mode available, which is activated by pressing the On/Off button 8 times in a row. In this mode, the Beast Pro can hit speeds of up to 22 mph (35 kph).
Unlike most electric scooters, which have their battery on the bottom of the board, the Beast Pro has it placed higher, on the front, which gives you easy access to it so you can remove it when it needs to recharge. As for its capacity, it’s a 36V/10Ah/18650 battery, but there’s no info on the offered range.
You can find the Beast on Indiegogo where you can get it in a standard version with a 350W motor for $500. If you go with the 500W Beast Pro, you’ll have to pay $539. The estimated shipping date is this July.
