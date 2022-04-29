Tata Reveals AVINYA Concept EV, Gen 3 Architecture Will Replenish 311 Miles in 30'

Probably hoping the shame of failing to ensure the success of the “world’s cheapest car” (aka Nano) washes away from our memory, Tata Motors has recently promised a new “paradigm of innovation.” And they are doubling down on it, at least on a conceptual level.
So, in India, the hunt for Tesla glory is official on – according to the country’s largest automaker. Tata Motors, through its Tata Passenger Electric Mobility division, has just revealed its new AVINYA concept EV, a luxurious suicide-door take on the zero-emissions ethos. Interestingly, it comes swiftly after the Indian company revealed another EV prototype, a crossover-coupe SUV dubbed CURVV.
Jaguar Land Rover’s parent company certainly took us by surprise with this rapid-fire EV response to the country’s Tesla woes – remember, India recently said it will not accept the carmaker’s vehicles produced in China. Especially since news from Tata is usually few and far in between. But we are not going to frown about it since AVINYA looks like a sleek answer to the question of what drives the company’s EV ambitions.
It should be regarded as “an expression of the company’s vision of a pure electric vehicle, (…) packed with new-age technology, software and artificial intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquility during transit.” We need not read between the lines to understand this is focused on the premium sector of the EV market and Tata Motors promises a production series version will arrive on the market (in India, presumably) by 2025.
Other important figures are decidedly scarce, as is customary for a preview concept car, but at least we know the design seeks to gain access to the best of both SUV and MPV worlds, while the sliding suicide doors are called “Butterflies.” This isn’t the only quirk, as Tata believes the next big future trend will have to do with lesser screen time than ever before. As such, the AVINYA concept… has no screens whatsoever, in a bid to “bar any distractions inside the car and create a stress-free environment for the mind and soul.”
Well… that is interesting. Anyway, the company’s Pure EV Gen 3 architecture will at least be on par with contemporary trends, as the powertrain remains a mystery in terms of hp or battery capacity, but still promises an ultra-fast charge capability of at least 500 km/311 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes.
Jaguar Land Rover’s parent company certainly took us by surprise with this rapid-fire EV response to the country’s Tesla woes – remember, India recently said it will not accept the carmaker’s vehicles produced in China. Especially since news from Tata is usually few and far in between. But we are not going to frown about it since AVINYA looks like a sleek answer to the question of what drives the company’s EV ambitions.
It should be regarded as “an expression of the company’s vision of a pure electric vehicle, (…) packed with new-age technology, software and artificial intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquility during transit.” We need not read between the lines to understand this is focused on the premium sector of the EV market and Tata Motors promises a production series version will arrive on the market (in India, presumably) by 2025.
Other important figures are decidedly scarce, as is customary for a preview concept car, but at least we know the design seeks to gain access to the best of both SUV and MPV worlds, while the sliding suicide doors are called “Butterflies.” This isn’t the only quirk, as Tata believes the next big future trend will have to do with lesser screen time than ever before. As such, the AVINYA concept… has no screens whatsoever, in a bid to “bar any distractions inside the car and create a stress-free environment for the mind and soul.”
Well… that is interesting. Anyway, the company’s Pure EV Gen 3 architecture will at least be on par with contemporary trends, as the powertrain remains a mystery in terms of hp or battery capacity, but still promises an ultra-fast charge capability of at least 500 km/311 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes.
Inspired by the timeless elegance of the catamaran?, the #AVINYA concept EV focuses on a human-centric design and promises a sensory journey of its own.— Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) April 29, 2022
Stay connected by visiting our website: https://t.co/8M8tBioTRj
#ANewParadigm #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/z8H1mC0eF8