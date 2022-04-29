Tata Reveals AVINYA Concept EV, Gen 3 Architecture Will Replenish 311 Miles in 30'

More on this:

1 Tata Nano Special Edition: The Fully Loaded Version of the World's Cheapest Car

2 The Tata Curvv Is a New Concept EV You Might Actually Like

3 Land Rover Parent Company Warns Cost of EV Batteries Is Becoming a Problem

4 The Chip Shortage Will Soon Be a Thing of the Past, Automaker Says

5 Tata Nano Driven by Regular Car Reviews, It's Garbage