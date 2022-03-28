Barq Unveils Rena Max Electric Scooter With 7-kW Motor and 93 Miles of Range

Barq’s Rena Max fully electric scooter was designed and engineered by Callum for last mile deliveries in Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) markets. This is Barq’s first-ever vehicle, which is why Callum attempted to give the Rena Max a striking aesthetic so that it is instantly recognizable on the street.
Callum opted to install 5.6-kWh swappable Lithium-Ion batteries in order to avoid long charging times, while also providing the rider with a range of up to 93 miles (150 km). Meanwhile, the 7-kW electric motor is said to offer a blend of efficiency, performance and convenience, while allowing you to select between multiple modes (Eco, City, Sport, plus the reverse gear).
In terms of convenience, the Rena Max features three storage compartments. First, there’s a 2.78 cu.ft (79-liter) box at the back with a Givi mounting system, which you can use for adjustable shelving or passive insulation (it also has a food-safe lining). Then there’s the 549 cu.in (9-liter) cool box and the 305 cu.in (5-liter) user storage area at the front.
Other features include the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 touchscreen display, tubeless 13 and 14-inch tires, and an electronically controlled locking system (which also tracks all openings of the back box).
The display is said to be easy-to-reach and rugged, which is why it was a priority for Callum’s creative lead, Aleck Jones, who wanted to make the tablet easy to read while minimizing glare and reflections.
As for the overall design of the scooter, this is what Jones had to say: “Unconstrained, we had an opportunity to create a modern, functional and intelligent design. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. This design was universally popular for comfort and convenience, and for invoking a style of riding more akin to a motorbike.”
“Riders said it was important to carry enough fluids to stay hydrated for their whole round. So, we created a personal stowage area for their drinks bottle and belongings with further capacity to carry a pair of two-liter bottles or large fast-food cups upright,” he added.
