Military-Grade E-Scooter Mosphera Is a Speedy, Rugged Beast Built for Special Forces

Developed in partnership with the Federation of Security and Defense Industries, the electric two-wheeler was designed for so much more than just city cruising, although you can use it for that, too. But this rugged beast is a reliable vehicle for military bases and airports, border control, patrols, special forces, and other such challenging applications.
Mosphera is the creation of Global Wolf Motors, a company based in Latvia, which specializes in micro-mobility products. It is optimized for stand-up riding, maintaining comfort and traction even on the harshest terrains, while offering a high-handlebar position with multiple adjustments. The deck has an anti-slip covering to make sure you’re safe no matter the conditions in which you are riding.
With coil shock, a progressive curve to the suspension and a cleverly engineered rear-end, the scooter is built for jumps, climbing, and speeding off-road, being able to cope with repeated hits. For the front, Global Wolf Motors went with a 35mm upside down (USD) fork with 160mm of travel.
The electric scooter comes with an IP66 enclosure, meaning the Mosphera is water-resistant against powerful jets.
e-scooter is a solid vehicle. It has a maximum load weight of 330 lb (150 kg). However, it has a compact design, to also serve riders who want to use it for urban commutes. In order to make it easier to transport, the company made Mosphera foldable so it can fit in the back of your car.
And because this is a versatile wheeler, it gives you the option to choose between 17-inch tires for whatever type of environment you plan to use the scooter in. You can go with urban, off-road, and even ice tires because winter is coming!
On to the performance of the Mosphera, the e-scooter packs in an energy-saving 3Kw hub drive motor that delivers up to 6,000W of power. In terms of speed, the scooter can reach up to 62 mph (100 kph). The range of this two-wheeled monster is even more impressive, thanks to the 51.2 Ah Li-ion battery, with Mosphera being able to cover up to 93 miles (150 km) on a single charge. Moreover, the built-in dual battery system makes it possible for you to opt for an additional battery, and double that range. Charging-wise, the battery gets from 0 to 100 percent in approximately five hours.
The Mosphera military-grade scooter comes with hydraulic disc brakes with cut-off, keeping you safe even at higher speeds.
A companion app is available with the e-scooter, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. It has an attractive interface with both a Dark and Light mode, integrated Google Maps, and a GPS speedometer/Odometer.
The Mosphera e-scooter is available in three colors: Silver Shadow, Black Obsidian, and Military Camo. None of them are cheap, because, oh well, quality usually comes at high costs. The first two color options come at a price of approximately $8,800 (€7,500). If you opt for the Military Camo Mosphera, you have to pay an extra $234 (€200).
