Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition Smartphone Priced At EUR 1,700

Tonino Lamborghini had its fair share of luxury smartphone, but now the automaker decided to join forces with Oppo Electronics for the Find X Lamborghini Edition. That’s right; it's that Oppo from the People’s Republic of China.
As you found out from the headline, the Find X Lamborghini Edition costs a whopping €1,700 at current exchange rates, making it €700 more expensive than the regular Find X. The pièce de résistance comes in the form of Super VOOC, a feature that helps the 3,400 mAh battery charge to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.
The bezel-less smartphone comes with a 3D facial scanner that uses structured light for biometric authentification. That’s fine and everything, but more basic and foolproof safety features such as your average fingerprint reader aren’t present. The 6.42-inch display uses AMOLED technology and features an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Regarding the design of the Find X Lamborghini Edition, the back of the phone features a carbon fiber-like texture that looks ominous and elegant at the same time. That should please those who want to stand out from the crowd when they talk on the phone. The rear-mounted dual camera is attached to a mechanized sliding mechanism, giving the mobile device an obvious edge in terms of visual drama.
If you were wondering, the mechanism takes 0.5 seconds to extend. While that might come as slow for some users, most people won’t mind waiting for half a second to take a picture. Thanks to Android 8.1 and ColorOS 5.1, the user is also treated to the latest updates of the world’s most popular operating system for mobile phones.
With 512 GB of internal memory and 8 gigabytes of RAM, there’s no denying this Lamborghini of the smartphone world can handle whatever you want to throw at it. The Find X also happens to be potent by modern standards, packing goodies such as the Snapdragon 845 chipset, an octa-core CPU, and Andreno 630 for the GPU.
European customers who want to match their Huracan Performante with the Find X Lamborghini will have to wait until August for the phone to arrive on the Old Continent.
