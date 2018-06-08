5 Atlanta Couple Charged for Running Uber-like Service For Prisoners

Smartphone-Zombies Now Have Their Own Special Lane in China

Chinese authorities are taking good care of their little zombies, with the latest project being a newly-designed lane to keep them safe from incoming cars. 6 photos



Though a widespread phenomenon all over the world, it’s particularly poignant in China. In fact, the situation is such that initiatives to “protect” phubbers from fellow pedestrians or cars, or elders from ignorant phubbers have been taken before in the country. They never caught on, though, perhaps because phubbers can’t be bothered to look up from their phones to notice them.



The latest will make a difference, authorities hope. It’s a separate lane for phubbers, created in front of a popular mall, where cars often come onto the sidewalk, putting these smartphone-addicted youths at serious risk.



“Painted red, green and blue and featuring pictures of smartphones, the special lane is located on the busy Yanta Roan, in Xi’an, and is 80cm wide and 100m long. Chinese media reports that a large shopping mall overlooking the smartphone-user lane had been asking authorities for it over a month,”



“Young people’s lives nowadays are fast, and they’re always looking at their phones. This puts our minds at rest – those of us who are often looking at our phones – as it’s a form of protection,” one local tells the Chinese media, as cited by the outlet.



