Real, 2-Way Dick Tracy Radio Watch Exists and It’s Gorgeous

If you’re a fan of the iconic Dick Tracy comic strip, here’s your chance to own a piece of history. The watch featured in the series is now a reality, thanks to the efforts of Connecticut brothers Nick and Charlie Mathis. 4 photos



The watch in the comic strip series worked as a timepiece and a 2-way radio. The real one (which is a licensed item, by the way) does the same, while adding an extra, third feature: it looks incredibly cool.



So, with it, you get a piece that tells the time, that can place calls when paired with your smartphone, and that looks gorgeous. Visually, it’s the exact piece as in the comics, so you get a vintage-style watch with leather strap, a stainless steel body and sapphire crystal face, and a mesh grill that covers the speaker.



The watch is made by Longio and it includes a button that activates your phone’s voice assistant, which, in turn, allows you to conduct calls from it. It will be just like you’re Dick Tracy – minus the crime-solving and all that.



“Since we were kids, we’ve wanted the real Dick Tracy watch, but no one ever made it,” Nick Mathis tells



“So in 2015, I got to making my own Dick Tracy watch in my workshop — at the time, an apartment closet — using Fusion 360, a desktop CNC machine, and 3D printing through Shapeways. After posting pictures online, emails began to steadily flood my inbox asking to buy it. A person even offer $5,000 if I’d make him one!” Mathis adds.



The timepiece will go on sale this December, after receiving support from backers on IndieGoGo. The plan was to make a limited edition of the Dick Tracy watch, but given the interest, chances are more than the 1,000 units initially planned will be made.