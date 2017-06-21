autoevolution

Opel Insignia Wagon with 2.0 Diesel 170 HP Does 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test

21 Jun 2017, 14:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer is being launched in Germany this week. The big-bootied version is also going to be offered as a Holden Commodore and Buick model, not to mention a Vauxhall. And we thought that sampling a popular engine, the 170 horsepower 2.0-liter turbodiesel, would be a good idea.
16 photos
All-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of GenevaAll-New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of Geneva
Europe has always had a toxic infatuation with diesel-powered wagons. And even if it took a sip from the SUV's devil cup, the addiction isn't about to stop.

Despite claiming to switch to smaller 1.6-liter diesel engines, both Opel and Renault reverted to the 2.0L block. This particular Insignia delivers its 170 HP maximum output between 3,500 and 4,000 rpm, while the torque band (400Nm) is between 1,750-2,500 rpm.

That's only 10 HP and 50 Nm more than the Astra Sport Tourer's bi-turbocharged 1.6-liter CDTi unit. Nevertheless, the smaller block might not have been popular with German buyers who are used to traveling long distances at high speed.Surprisingly good numbers for the Insignia
According to this tacho-video, this particular Sport Tourer does the 0 to 100 km/h standard sprint in 7.5 seconds. That probably doesn't impress you. But let's look at some other cars.

The Astra wagon with the 160 HP engine that we mentioned posts a lousy 8.7-second time, proving that it's not always enough to look at the power figures. An even better example comes from the class below, where the popular Octavia RS 2.0 TDI is said to reach 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds with DSG.

The 8-speed automatic gearbox is another example of Opel getting its mojo back. It's way smoother than what the old Insignia had and helps with fuel economy too.

While you can have this engine with a 6-speed manual for as little as €30,865, the 8-speed auto requires you to upgrade to the edition trim and spend upwards of €34,460.

Of course, other markets will have different engines choices. For example, the Buick Regal version will only be available with a 250 horsepower 2.0-liter gasoline unit and a standard 8-speed while Australia is probably going to use the 2.5-liter.

Opel Insignia Sports Tourer 2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Opel Insignia B 2.0 CDTI acceleration test Opel
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017