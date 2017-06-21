Opel Insignia Wagon with 2.0 Diesel 170 HP Does 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test

Europe has always had a toxic infatuation with diesel-powered wagons. And even if it took a sip from the SUV
's devil cup, the addiction isn't about to stop.
Despite claiming to switch to smaller 1.6-liter diesel engines, both Opel and Renault reverted to the 2.0L block. This particular Insignia delivers its 170 HP
maximum output between 3,500 and 4,000 rpm, while the torque band (400Nm) is between 1,750-2,500 rpm.
That's only 10 HP and 50 Nm more than the Astra Sport Tourer's bi-turbocharged 1.6-liter CDTi unit
. Nevertheless, the smaller block might not have been popular with German buyers who are used to traveling long distances at high speed.Surprisingly good numbers for the Insignia
According to this tacho-video, this particular Sport Tourer does the 0 to 100 km/h standard sprint in 7.5 seconds. That probably doesn't impress you. But let's look at some other cars.
The Astra wagon with the 160 HP engine that we mentioned posts a lousy 8.7-second time, proving that it's not always enough to look at the power figures. An even better example comes from the class below, where the popular Octavia RS 2.0 TDI
is said to reach 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds with DSG.
The 8-speed automatic gearbox is another example of Opel getting its mojo back. It's way smoother than what the old Insignia had and helps with fuel economy too.
While you can have this engine with a 6-speed manual for as little as €30,865, the 8-speed auto requires you to upgrade to the edition trim and spend upwards of €34,460.
Of course, other markets will have different engines choices. For example, the Buick Regal version will only be available with a 250 horsepower 2.0-liter gasoline unit and a standard 8-speed while Australia is probably going to use the 2.5-liter.