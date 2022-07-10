One-Owner BMW Z8 Is Going for Big Money on Bring a Trailer

Offered between 2000 and 2003 for the 2001 through 2003 model years, the Z8 is arguably the nicest-looking BMW of that era. Designed by Henrik Fisker for the body shell and Scott Lempert for the cockpit under the supervision of Chris Bangle, the ultra-collectible roadster is pretty rare to boot. A grand total of 5,703 units were produced, including this one-owner example that flaunts 16,803 miles (27,042 kilometers).
Although that mileage is virtually nothing for a BMW as long as the owner serviced it correctly and periodically, these miles come with minor paint imperfections. The seller also had the left rocker molding replaced after it was damaged in a parking lot. The car is obviously perfect otherwise.
Greatly inspired by the much rarer 507 from the 1950s, the Z8 flaunts a 4.9-liter V8 codenamed S62. Then shared with the E39-generation M5, the free-breathing mill is the Bavarian automaker’s first V8 equipped with double VANOS. Further gifted with a semi-dry sump, individual throttle bodies for each cylinder, and hollow camshafts, the S62 develops 394 horsepower (400 ps) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) at 3,800 revolutions per minute.
Originally purchased from Bill Pearce BMW in Reno, chassis number WBAEJ13463AH62044 is one of 2,543 sold in the United States of America. Finished in Jet Black over black-finished leather, the Bavarian roadster boasts a body-color hard top with a matching stand, power-adjustable seats, a six-disc compact disc changer, Harman Kardon audio, satellite navigation, air con, a car cover, and a plethora of unspecified spare parts.
Complemented by a clean history report and a clean title in the seller’s name, chassis number WBAEJ13463AH62044 also comes with the original window sticker that reads $134,295 including the $2,100 gas-guzzler tax. Adjusted for inflation, that’s a little over $210,000 in today’s money.
With three days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, the original-owner Z8 is currently going for $165,000 after seven expressions of interest. The question is, can it surpass the $200,000 mark? Only time will tell…
