2002 BMW Z8 With Under 10,000 Miles Is One Rare Jewel

Offered with a clean title in the seller’s name and an accident-free Carfax report, chassis number WBAEJ13452AH61417 is one of the nicest U.S. models available to purchase even though it has a few imperfections that we'll cover in a jiffy. Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over a black interior, the 2002 model has been with its current owner since 2004.Currently listed with a high bid of $180,000 on Doug DeMuro’s online auctions website, this really special roadster also happens to be a low-mileage survivor. The odometer shows fewer than 9,700 miles (15,611 kilometers), which is nothing for the aspirated V8 and six-speed manual.Originally sold for $132,745 including the gas-guzzler tax and freight charge, which is roughly $201,900 in today’s money, the Z8 had its battery replaced and fluids changed in the past year. Typical of a car this old, the Bimmer exhibits exterior scratches, emblems that need replacing, wear on the outer bolsters of the driver seat, a mark on the passenger seat’s bottom, a yellowing rearview mirror, a stain behind the driver’s interior door handle, and a sagging hardtop headliner. Oh, and the stereo doesn’t always work.These flaws can be addressed rather easily, but the tires left me a little perplexed. More specifically, the tires are original and close-up photos reveal dry rot and cracks that are unsafe for driving even at urban speeds.Obviously, a garage queen that’s been mostly pampered instead of being enjoyed on the open road, the Z8 is accompanied by two hardtop covers, a hardtop stand, a branded car cover, wind deflector, the factory flashlight, Motorola cell phone, the original tools, and a front license plate bracket.