2002 BMW Z8 With Under 10,000 Miles Is One Rare Jewel

Penned by Henrik Fisker and Scott Lempert under the guidance of Chris Bangle, the Z8 is the heir apparent to the unreliably handsome 507 roadster. Codenamed E52, the hero car driven by Pierce Brosnan in James Bond’s The World Is Not Enough was offered between 2000 and 2003 in very limited numbers: 5,703 units, of which 2,543 were sold stateside. 25 photos



Currently listed with a



Originally sold for $132,745 including the gas-guzzler tax and freight charge, which is roughly $201,900 in today’s money, the Z8 had its battery replaced and fluids changed in the past year. Typical of a car this old, the Bimmer exhibits exterior scratches, emblems that need replacing, wear on the outer bolsters of the driver seat, a mark on the passenger seat’s bottom, a yellowing rearview mirror, a stain behind the driver’s interior door handle, and a sagging hardtop headliner. Oh, and the stereo doesn’t always work.



These flaws can be addressed rather easily, but the tires left me a little perplexed. More specifically, the tires are original and close-up photos reveal dry rot and cracks that are unsafe for driving even at urban speeds.



Obviously, a garage queen that’s been mostly pampered instead of being enjoyed on the open road,



Offered with a clean title in the seller's name and an accident-free Carfax report, chassis number WBAEJ13452AH61417 is one of the nicest U.S. models available to purchase even though it has a few imperfections that we'll cover in a jiffy. Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over a black interior, the 2002 model has been with its current owner since 2004.

