New BMW M240i Gets Unofficial Facelift From Renowned Tuner, More Power Too

AC Schnitzer is now targeting owners of the new generation BMW 2 Series Coupe with a comprehensive upgrade package for the M240i.
The sportiest version of the series, until the new M2 breaks cover, can be had with all sorts of aftermarket gizmos, comprising exterior and interior upgrades, a power boost, and more.
Starting in the latter department, the tuner has massaged the engine to produce a total of 420 ps (414 hp / 309 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. They haven’t said anything about the new performance numbers, but the stock M240i, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six develops 374 ps (369 hp / 275 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.2 seconds and tops out at 250 kph (155 mph).
A sports exhaust system is part of the makeover, and AC Schnitzer has also given it a sports suspension that has brought the entire body by around 20-25 mm (0.8-1 in) closer to the ground. Spring kits are available too, alongside various wheel and tire combos, 19 and 20 inches in size, complemented by the 12 mm (0.5 in) spacers.
Design-wise, the tuner has various pieces on their shelves that can be fitted to the M240i. Here, they mention the front splitter, and rear skirt protection foil, suitable for cars equipped with the M Package. The rear roof spoiler, trunk lid add-on, and typical emblems are available too.
Inside, the premium subcompact sports coupe gets a new steering wheel, wrapped in leather and Alcantara, aluminum paddle shifters, and pedals, footrest, iDrive controller, and keyholder made of the same material. Pricing for these parts will be announced in due course, as AC Schnitzer says that they will officially launch them at the end of August. In the meantime, you can see what the M240i looks like with everything installed in our image gallery.
