One-Owner 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 Custom Is an Affordable High-Mile Trail Boss

The successor of the long-running and beloved Chevy C/K truck series, GM’s Silverado and GMC Sierra nameplates have had enough time to carve their niche. One that usually goes off the beaten path.
Since its introduction for the 1999 model year, four generations have gone over Chevy’s Silverado. The current one was presented back in 2017 but only appeared on the market as a 2019MY. Thus, neatly tying up the modern knot some two decades after its original introduction.
Back when it appeared, the latest Silverado 1500 was offered in a variety of trims. The WT workhorse was at the base. Followed by Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, and High Country. And someone decided the Custom Trail Boss, with its “off-road ability and on-point affordability,” two-inch (5.08 cm) factory lift, Z71 pack, and 18-inch black wheels was the right one for them.
Then, the owner never looked back. Until recently, which is when the one-owner 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss got proudly offloaded into the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. There, it resides still looking mostly pristine, which is quite the achievement, considering the 113,008-mileage indication on the odometer.
That would be 181,869 km, for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). Offered in Dark Blue over Black Cloth seats, the Silverado is a 4x4 with the Z71 off-road package. That one includes perks such as the automatic locking rear differential, mono-tube Rancho shock absorbers, HDC, and more. One thing of note is the original Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires have been swapped for BFGoodrich all-terrains.
Both the exterior and interior, barring some minute signs of wear and tear, look to be in much better condition than anyone would expect of a truck with over 113k miles on the odometer. This goes to show that with proper TLC, even an off-road workhorse can survive any ordeal relatively unscathed.
And last – but certainly not least – comes the matter of pricing. According to the dealership, this Trail Boss might become an overly sweet deal indeed, thanks to an asking price of $39,900.
