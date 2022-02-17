Freshly Restored 1972 GMC Jimmy Stands Red Orange High, Just Like the Price Tag

They used to say that Chevy’s K5 Blazer and GMC’s Jimmy sibling went places where most crowds could not follow. Today, that counts as a major wasted opportunity on behalf of General Motors to again fight off Ford’s Bronco, among others.
As such, one can only appeal to the used car market to provide a measured response. With classic attire and up-to-date internals, above all else. Well, that is a huge win-win scenario. Both for the upcoming owner of this Red Orange 1972 GMC Jimmy, and the dealership, judging by the massive price tag.
Sitting proudly as high up in the air as is aftermarket possible, this example comes from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Complete with a full two-year professional restoration, a lift, as well as many other upgrades. The factory Red Orange exterior is richly contrasted by the black vinyl surrounding this 4WD’s vintage-inspired houndstooth fabric.
The spectacular tribute to GM’s off-road heritage also rides on an aftermarket lift with upgraded wheels and tires. And also displays some 70,098 miles (112,812 km) on the odometer. A dash of luxury is brought forth via the sparkling chrome trim, while the new bucket seats and removable rear bench are as inviting as they get. There is also a factory stock two-spoke steering wheel, along with the original instrument cluster for added authenticity.
A column-mounted automatic transmission lever (along with the floor-mounted transfer case) will connect the driver to GMC Jimmy’s 350ci V8 engine. Its engine bay looks pristine, and so does the lifted truck’s chassis, which rides on Bilstein shocks. Well, all that now remains to be done is imagine a few upcoming spring road trips when the underbelly will have a proper chance to get thoroughly dirty.
As for those who eagerly dream of going off-road in this build, better prepare the bank account for a bit of devastation. After all, the 1972 GMC Jimmy has a dealer’s asking price of no less than $89,900.
