One-Owner 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440 Six Pack Is Fully Original

Produced exclusively for the 1970 model year, the Superbird is a sweetheart of the enthusiast community for its head-turning looks and cartoonish horn. Fewer than 2,000 examples were delivered, and number 29 can be yours for ridiculous money because it’s a real time capsule. 33 photos



To whom it may concern, it’s believed that Chrysler produced 716 examples of the six-barrel edition. Manufactured in November 1969 at Lynch Road Assembly in Michigan, the winged warrior sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to an 8.75-inch rear axle with 3.55 gears with the help of a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Optioned from the factory with remote control for the driver’s mirror and a manual-adjusting passenger mirror, this Superbird is also rocking the original AM radio and 15-inch Rallye road wheels.



The car is accompanied by tons of documentation, including the bill of sale that lists a net price of $4,690.95 including destination charge and a $1,640.95 allowance on a 1964 Oldsmobile two-door hardtop. Adjusted for inflation, RM23UOA158605 would’ve been priced at $32,415 nowadays.



Finished in B5 Blue over white upholstery and never taken apart for a rotisserie-style restoration, this Superbird received the six-barrel setup from the dealership instead of the factory according to the seller. The original four-barrel carburetor, intake, and air cleaner are still as new and they’re included in the sale. Only registered once in 51 years of existence, the strip-slaying bird was repainted in 1996, and it’s a laser-straight vehicle in every respect.



Currently located in Templeton, Massachusetts, this neat piece of four-wheeled nostalgia stands on 42 bids with four days of bidding left. The highest bidder is willing to spend $150,000 on the one-owner vehicle backed up by a huge binder folder of documents, but the reserve hasn’t been met.



