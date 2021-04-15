This LS3 Crate Engine-Swapped 996 Porsche 911 Carrera Is Rocking 495 Horsepower

5 Volvo Troll-Wagon Looks Like a Barn Find, But Could Likely Gap a Shelby GT500

From the very beginning, the 911 relied on boxer engines over the rear axle. Some people, however, prefer good ol’ American muscle in the guise of LS V8 swaps like the ones done by Renegade Hybrids of Las Vegas. 39 photos



Installed roughly 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) ago by Renegade Hybrids, the eight-cylinder lump needs an oil change because the last one was performed in May 2020. Purchased by the seller last year, the Porker spews out exhaust gases through a pair of FlowMaster mufflers and rounded tips.



Offered on



A bit rough around the edges because of the vehicle’s age, this German-American sports car had its plastic battery compartment covers removed by the go-faster shop. Corbeau FX1 Pro seats and Simpson Racing six-point harnesses replace the standard items, the six-speed manual transmission rocks a UniwWerks Design short shifter, the passenger footwell is where a quick-release fire extinguisher has been installed, and an Android head unit has replaced the original infotainment system.



Offered with a clean history report, engine swap-related documents, some of the removed parts, a few spares, and the owner’s manual, this 911 is certain to put a smile on your face on every tap of the loud pedal. Bear in mind, however, that it may not pass emissions testing in some states.



