This LS3 Crate Engine-Swapped 996 Porsche 911 Carrera Is Rocking 495 Horsepower

This 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera lost the 3.4-liter sixer from the factory in favor of an LS376/480 with a hot camshaft. The engine alone costs $8,175 excluding shipping, but it’s worth it because General Motors quotes a whopping 495 horsepower and 473 pound-feet (641 Nm) of twist.Installed roughly 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) ago by Renegade Hybrids, the eight-cylinder lump needs an oil change because the last one was performed in May 2020. Purchased by the seller last year, the Porker spews out exhaust gases through a pair of FlowMaster mufflers and rounded tips.Offered on Cars & Bids with a current bid of $17,500 and four days to go, chassis number WP0AA299XXS621629 also flexes a secondary radiator, electric power steering, an electric water pump, Eibach springs and sway bars, Bilstein struts, a strut bar, and a proper roll bar from DAS Sport. The list of goodies further includes the GT2-style rear wing, LED lights for the license plate, clear side-marker lights and turn-signal lenses, plastic-dipped wheels, tinted windows, Litronic headlights, and LED interior lights.A bit rough around the edges because of the vehicle’s age, this German-American sports car had its plastic battery compartment covers removed by the go-faster shop. Corbeau FX1 Pro seats and Simpson Racing six-point harnesses replace the standard items, the six-speed manual transmission rocks a UniwWerks Design short shifter, the passenger footwell is where a quick-release fire extinguisher has been installed, and an Android head unit has replaced the original infotainment system.Offered with a clean history report, engine swap-related documents, some of the removed parts, a few spares, and the owner’s manual, this 911 is certain to put a smile on your face on every tap of the loud pedal. Bear in mind, however, that it may not pass emissions testing in some states.