One-Off BMW R 80 RT “La Citation” Is Somewhere Between Scrambler and Cafe Racer

Motorrad’s classic jewels are extremely versatile when it comes down to customization, enabling builders to craft almost anything they can imagine.
If you’ve been paying close attention to the European custom motorcycle scene in recent years, then you might already be familiar with Moto Essence. Almost seven years have passed since the workshop was co-founded by Oliver Werner and Dominik Hermes in a quiet Bavarian town called Gauting, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be resting on their laurels anytime soon!
In the following paragraphs, we’re going to be inspecting a reworked 1985 BMW R 80 RT that combines scrambler and cafe racer styling cues, creating a delightful symphony of bespoke grandeur for our viewing pleasure. With the Beemer on their workbench, the Moto Essence duo began by performing a comprehensive makeover in the powertrain department.
First things first, Dominik and Oliver used a big bore kit to bump the boxer-twin's displacement to a whopping 1,004cc. Next, they’ve enhanced the airflow by adding K&N inhalers and top-grade Dell’Orto carbs, along with a custom exhaust system on the opposite end of the combustion cycle.
When their work on the engine had been wrapped up, the Germans proceeded to rewire the whole ordeal for good measure. As far as the machine’s footwear is concerned, you will find grippy Battlax BT45 rubber from Bridgestone hugging a pair of Morad hoops. The front 18-inch rim is laced to a Laverda SFC 750’s repurposed drum brake setup via stainless-steel spokes.
In addition, we spot a unique set of aluminum fenders and an aftermarket subframe, which is tasked with supporting a bespoke leather saddle. To round out the rear-end modifications, Moto Essence fitted a new license plate holder, modern lighting hardware, and a single shock absorber developed by YSS.
The cockpit comes equipped with clip-on handlebars and a selection of Motogadget items, including bar-end blinkers, premium switchgear, and a Chronoclassic speedometer. After they had installed custom foot pegs and a shiny flip-up filler cap, the pros topped things off with a delicious two-tone color scheme. Lastly, this sublime R 80 RT has been nicknamed “La Citation.”
