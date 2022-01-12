BMW R 100 R “Silver Star” Is a Custom Cafe Racer Sprinkled With Brat-Style Seasoning

It definitely looks the part, but the subtler adjustments are the ones we really dig.
The man behind Cafe Racer New Style goes by the name of Marco Antonio Alfaro, and he operates in the picturesque Spanish city of Albacete. Having been established back in 2015, Marco’s garage saw a steady growth in popularity among custom motorcycle enthusiasts, who can’t seem to get enough of this fellow’s two-wheeled artwork.
Among his latest undertakings, you’ll encounter a modified 1991 BMW R 100 R that blends cafe racer cues and brat-style design elements. The donor’s air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill is good for up to 60 hp and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist, enabling it to hit a respectable top speed of 112 mph (181 kph).
With its competent performance figures, the R 100 R is a great candidate for customization, and Marco certainly went to town on this magnificent project! The moto surgeon kicked things off by installing a looped subframe that’s been manufactured in-house, then he added a groovy two-up saddle to bring about a pinch of brat styling.
Next, the CRNS mastermind transplanted a Suzuki GSX-R750's higher-spec forks onto the Beemer’s front end, while the rear suspension setup has been upgraded using an eccentric YSS monoshock. Up north, a healthy dose of additional stopping power is made possible thanks to new brake discs and radially-mounted Tokico calipers.
For ample grip, Marco enveloped the bike’s original hoops in a premium set of Storm 3D X-M tires from Avon’s inventory. Following the installation of a repurposed R 100 RS fuel tank, the Spanish expert moved on to the cockpit, where he fitted Daytona instrumentation, clip-on handlebars, and a myriad of top-grade aftermarket accessories.
In terms of electrics, the Bavarian was honored with a bespoke wiring harness and LED lighting, as well as Motogadget’s acclaimed m-Unit control module. Arriving at the powertrain sector, we’re greeted by K&N air filters and a fresh two-into-two exhaust system with reverse megaphone mufflers. Finally, the creature was honored with a rugged color scheme, and Marco chose to name it the “Silver Star.”
