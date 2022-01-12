Final Edition LB Works Aventador Looks Like a Spaceship, Requires an Extra $200K

autoevolution
Do you remember the time before Liberty Walk was so popular around the globe? It's hard to even think of that period. It seems like the Japanese tuner has been around forever. I bumped into Kato-san about 9 years ago at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and he's a genuinely enthusiastic man, that loves to build unique cars.
Time and time again, he manages to outdo himself in delivering exciting vehicles. If the Powerpuff Girls were created using sugar, spice, and everything nice, you could say that the Liberty Walk cars also have a recipe of their own. It all starts with a special base car, a wide body kit comes next, a new set of wheels and air ride suspension, and add a special color into the mix, and voila!

Thinking of all the cars that the company has built over the years, it's nearly impossible to choose a favorite. Some will love their GTRs, others will go for the new Supra, then there are the Lamborghinis and the Ferraris. About a year ago, Wataru Kato, the owner of Liberty Walk, first teased us with a new Lamborghini concept. He called it the Aventador GT EVO, and this would mark the company's final project based on this car.

Now, just two days ahead of the Tokyo Auto Salon, we get to see a preview of the car, pictured here in yellow. This is the third car to be built up to this spec, and only 20 will ever be created in total. It's quite hard to describe this car using simple words, and I imagine that pictures don't do it justice. This car is bound to flood our newsfeed over the next few weeks, but only a select few will ever get to enjoy it properly.

Because this isn't just a rare kit, it's a highly expensive one as well. There are four different options for you to choose from. The all-carbon-fiber version is the most accessible one, with a price tag of $94,600. If you'd like some dry carbon added into the mix, that will go up to $109,450. Take things up a notch, and you'll end up spending $123,200. But if you want to stand out of the crowd, why not opt for an all-dry-carbon kit?

You'll end up paying $187,000, which could buy you a second Lamborghini, but then again, you wouldn't have that unique factor. This makes it the most expensive body kit the company has ever produced, but I'm sure that they won't have any trouble finding 20 customers for it. The only question is, how will these cars be perceived in 20 or so years?

Will we look at them the same way we look at the tuned Japanese cars of the Fast and Furious era? Or will they continue to awe people for generations to come? Of course, the above-noted price doesn't include the air ride system or the rims required to create this insane look. But who's going to worry about an extra $30,000 when they're rolling in this kind of cash?



