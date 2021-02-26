One-Off 2017 Bowler Rapid Intervention Vehicle Concept Is Up for Grabs

This 700-Horsepower 1969 Mustang Mach 1 by Ringbrothers Is All Motor

Bowler Motorsports boasts 22 years of experience in the world of extreme offroad motorsport activities, creating racing vehicles based on the Land Rover Defender and the Range Rover. The Bowler vehicle now for sale uses the same base, but comes with a surprising twist. 13 photos



This is a concept developed in partnership with the UK Defense Ministry and officially introduced to the world at the 2017 Defense and Security Equipment International. It’s a one-off meant to showcase the kind of work Bowler can do in terms of blending offroad capabilities and potential military use, and it’s going without reserve.The 2017 Bowler Rapid Intervention Vehicle, or the Bowler CSP RIV (Cross Sector Platform Rapid Intervention Vehicle), is on the auction block with RM Sotheby’s . The current bid is at €24,500 (approximately $30,000 at the current rate exchange), with just 10 more hours to go in the auction. The RIV will be selling at no reserve and in near-mint condition.The Bowler one-off boasts the company’s CSP, described as the “answer to the requirement for a common versatile platform with modular subsystems and components designed to cater to a range of potential customers, ranging from defense to emergency services.” With 300 bhp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque from the V6 engine, mated with a ZF 8HP transmission, it comes with long-travel independent suspension and high and low range all-wheel-drive system.Total payload for this beast is 4,409 pounds (2,000 kg) and it offers seating for four adults. The seats can fold up to maximize space, so this thing can be used to haul stuff as well.The auction house estimates it could fetch between €75,000 and €100,000 ($91,200 and $122,000), which is probably too optimistic given current interest registered in it. The odometer shows just 171 miles (275 km) and the reason for that is that it’s not road legal: being a concept, it was never registered, which means the future owner could have some trouble doing it after purchase.As such, it’s ideally suited for someone who lives on a massive private estate, has immediate access to the backwoods, or is simply looking to add another, unique item to an existing military-themed collection. For whoever fits the bill, it’s actually a steal at the current asking price (not the estimated one).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.