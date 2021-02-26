BMW and Apple Are a Match Made in Heaven, Analysts Say

Apple is still seeking a traditional automaker to manufacture its Apple Car, and after the negotiations with Hyundai were dropped and Nissan refused to work with the American firm, the Cupertino-based tech giant is believed to be evaluating several other options.
BMW is one of the biggest names that have been involved in the Apple Car speculations, and at some level, this makes sense, especially because several years ago, CEO Tim Cook himself traveled to BMW’s Leipzig factory and company officials met with German engineers working on the i3 electric model.
But on the other hand, people close to the matter indicated Apple was looking at other options, including Renault, with BMW not rumored to be among the favorites.
Nevertheless, Sanford C. Bernstein analysts Arndt Ellinghorst and Toni Sacconaghi said in a report seen by Bloomberg that BMW would be just the right pick for Apple, though they also warn that working with a traditional carmaker won’t be easy for the iPhone company.
“In our view, BMW would be the ideal partner for Apple. Both companies have a leading innovation claim, superior brand equity and design and are excellent in global manufacturing and value chain management,” the analysts said.
“Traditional carmakers will be very careful when exploring a manufacturing partnership with Apple. [They] want to end up becoming a mere enabler for the one of the world’s largest and best financially equipped tech players.”
Needless to say, while Apple and BMW would be a match made in heaven, the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t want to rush things, so it’s carefully evaluating its options. People familiar with the matter said the Apple Car could see daylight in 2024 or 2025, with the initial production to include some 100,000 units before the output is gradually increased in the next few years.
Of course, Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on everything, but expect more information on the current state of the talks to make the headlines rather sooner than later.
