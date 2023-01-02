One of These 2007 Subaru WRXs Cost $43,000 to Build, Twice As Much as the Other

Modifying a vehicle is rarely a cheap affair, and when it is, it shows in most cases. Skimping out on parts, upgrades, or maintenance may end up costing more than you saved, and the problem can appear even if you do all the work in a reputable workshop. Despite this, there are still things that can be learned from this, so let us focus on the takeaways of a comparison that is focused on two 2007 Subaru WRXs.
Both vehicles started life the same, as stock models off the factory floor, and then went on to be sold and used in the U.S. Later, the two vehicles were sold on the second-hand market, and their buyers made them the stars of an internet series, which is called HiLow.
In case you are not aware of what the name implies, it involves having a “high” car that gets expensive upgrades, while a “low” car gets cheaper upgrades of the same kind. The results are then compared, and you can see the difference made by more expensive components. Ideally, it can serve as a shopping guide for someone looking to modify the same model of vehicle, but it has a better approach as a learning tool.
These two Subarus managed to be quite the learning tool for the folks at Donut, as each example managed to stick to the internet-famous issues that plague these models. While the issues manifested themselves in time, they developed into a series of problems that made progress slow and frustrating.
Without revealing the conclusion of the series finale, or of what happens in the meantime, this episode hits close to home for many car enthusiasts, especially for those who are a part of the "built, not bought" crowd.
Even when working with a tried-and-tested recipe, things may go wrong in real life, and this is true for various project cars, not just ones based on Subaru WRX models. While this model has its set of weaknesses, many owners are enjoying theirs. There are exceptions to the rule, as well as various other cases that underline a model's reputation.
In the end, the conclusion is that automotive enthusiasts of 2023 have more tools at their fingertips available just a few clicks away than people had a decade or two ago.
If you plan to start a project car, your best bet is to first look for someone else who has done something similar to what you intend to do, and then learn from their experience before even getting the vehicle.
It is both a blessing and a curse because you will know what may fail, and why, but it does not guarantee that there will not be any surprises along the way. Moreover, even if you know what you should buy, and what needs to be done, there is nothing to do in the direction of ensuring you can afford all of that.
As the folks at Donut have shown, one of their 2007 Subaru WRXs cost them $43,000 to buy, build, and tune, while another had racked up a total of $21,000. Even if you spent the lower amount, it still means having a considerable sum of money spent on a vehicle that is beginning to show its age.
Moreover, it also proves that spending more money on a car does not guarantee it will be problem-free, which is something that tuning shops, as well as restoration shops across the world are struggling to explain to their customers.
Throwing money at a problem might solve it and throwing money at the root of a problem might eliminate it, but one must always ask themselves if the effort is worth it before spending their hard-earned bucks on a thing like this.
We have all seen memes mocking car enthusiasts for being broke, but you can avoid that outcome if you make better decisions than most people.
