One of the Very Few Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper Is Your Stairway to Happiness

This Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper is #414 out of around 1,800 chalet campers built by GM in collaboration with RV maker Chinook Mobilodge Inc. for the 1976 and 1977 model years. Considering the capable chassis and the versatility of the Cheyenne package inside the camper, this one is an overlanding monster.
As often happens with the vehicles in GM’s stable, the K5 Blazer Chalet and the GMC Jimmy Casa Grande were basically the same. GM must have built more of the former because we haven’t seen any Jimmy Casa Grande for sale yet. The K5 Blazer Chalet is a great camper based on a powerful off-road platform. Chinook Mobilodge also fitted the camper with everything needed for a great outdoor experience.
“Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy a camper, which is kind of the same thing,” wrote Patrick Wilde in his Camper Life Memories book. This couldn’t be truer for the Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper, although you’ll need a lot of money. The truck was not cheap in its heydays and is not cheap today either. Collectors treasure them, and it’s not seldom that you see these babies changing hands for more than $50,000.
This 1976 example is one of the first built and is finished in two-tone tan and bronze over yellow plaid upholstery. It’s not the first time it was sold on Bring a Trailer since the seller bought it at auction there in 2016. It’s not perfect by all means, and the seller reports a misaligned hood and left front fender, as well as cracked paint, dings, and imperfections that come with age.
Speaking of age, this almost doesn’t show if you peek inside the camper. The seller mentions that he kept the truck in a climate-controlled garage and only started the engine once a week to keep the fluids flowing. The rear cabin features two bench seats, a table, and a kitchenette. This is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, power outlet, and single-basin sink, so you won’t miss the comfort of your house.
The 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine sports a four-barrel carburetor and sends the power to all four wheels via a three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. This time capsule is offered now on Bring a Trailer and has reached $15,555 after 14 bids were placed in just three days. We expect this to at least double in the remaining four days.
