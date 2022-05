This 1978 Toyota Chinook Camper 4×4 Conversion Is a Dream Come True, Full of Surprises Too

The second-generation Toyota Hilux was simply called “Truck” in the U.S. or SR5 by the name of its trim package. It was, sadly, just a rear-wheel-drive affair, but it gained its fame nevertheless. It was a popular base for camper conversions and Chinook was one of the most famous builders to offer campers based on the Toyota Truck like this 1978 example sold on Bring a Trailer.The well-maintained camper benefited from some sizeable upgrades, starting with the four-wheel-drive system. The frame, front axle, suspension system, and engine have been sourced from a third-generation 1980 Toyota 4x4 Pickup (still a Hilux). The engine is still a 2.2-liter R20 inline-four just like the original and it’s paired to a G52 five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case.There’s a big surprise lurking beneath the hood: the engine is upgraded with dual Mikuni PHH racing carburetors that you wouldn’t expect in a camper. Other upgrades include a 3-inch suspension lift kit up front and a 4-inch lift out back, as well as heavy-duty front and rear sway bars. Black-finished 15″ steel wheels wrapped in 31×10.5″ Wild Country Radial XTX Sport tires complete the rugged image of this unique camper.Speaking of which, you cannot go wrong with a Chinook . The fiberglass camper features a pop-top roof and a fully equipped kitchenette. It includes a fold-away table, as well as a convection microwave, dual propane cooking elements, and a sink. An L-shaped couch converts to a bed, and there are dual overhead rollout hammocks as well. The camper also sports a power converter and auxiliary power outlets for maximum convenience.The Toyota Chinook Camper is offered on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid of $20,500 at the time of writing. There are still two days until the auction ends, so it would be interesting to see how high the selling price will be. A previous Bring a Trailer listing for the same rig ended up at $49,000 two years ago.