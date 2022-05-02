This 1978 Toyota Chinook Camper 4×4 Conversion Is a Dream Come True, Full of Surprises Too

Toyota pickup trucks are legendary for their sturdiness, and this makes them the ideal platforms for camper conversions. In the case of this 1978 Toyota Chinook Camper, the game was taken to a whole new level by including some unexpected goodies.
The second-generation Toyota Hilux was simply called “Truck” in the U.S. or SR5 by the name of its trim package. It was, sadly, just a rear-wheel-drive affair, but it gained its fame nevertheless. It was a popular base for camper conversions and Chinook was one of the most famous builders to offer campers based on the Toyota Truck like this 1978 example sold on Bring a Trailer.
The well-maintained camper benefited from some sizeable upgrades, starting with the four-wheel-drive system. The frame, front axle, suspension system, and engine have been sourced from a third-generation 1980 Toyota 4x4 Pickup (still a Hilux). The engine is still a 2.2-liter R20 inline-four just like the original and it’s paired to a G52 five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
There’s a big surprise lurking beneath the hood: the engine is upgraded with dual Mikuni PHH racing carburetors that you wouldn’t expect in a camper. Other upgrades include a 3-inch suspension lift kit up front and a 4-inch lift out back, as well as heavy-duty front and rear sway bars. Black-finished 15″ steel wheels wrapped in 31×10.5″ Wild Country Radial XTX Sport tires complete the rugged image of this unique camper.
Speaking of which, you cannot go wrong with a Chinook. The fiberglass camper features a pop-top roof and a fully equipped kitchenette. It includes a fold-away table, as well as a convection microwave, dual propane cooking elements, and a sink. An L-shaped couch converts to a bed, and there are dual overhead rollout hammocks as well. The camper also sports a power converter and auxiliary power outlets for maximum convenience.
The Toyota Chinook Camper is offered on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid of $20,500 at the time of writing. There are still two days until the auction ends, so it would be interesting to see how high the selling price will be. A previous Bring a Trailer listing for the same rig ended up at $49,000 two years ago.
