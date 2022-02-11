This 1976 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper Needs Some Proper TLC To Shine

Campers are ever so popular in the U.S., but few raise so much interest as a Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper. This ultimately goes down to Blazer’s go-anywhere capabilities, but also the practicality baked in by RV maker Chinook Mobilodge. One of those highly sought-after campers is for sale on Bring a Trailer now.
Factory-built by GM in collaboration with RV maker Chinook Mobilodge Inc., the Chalet feels almost as spacious as a small RV. Like other Chevrolet vehicles, it also had a twin, the GMC Jimmy Casa Grande. Any of them packs everything you need for an outdoor adventure, from the two-person bed to the fully-equipped kitchenette.
The Chalet and the Casa Grande were only available for the 1976 and 1977 model years, and only approximately 1,800 were manufactured. They were expensive vehicles back in the day and they still are now, as you can imagine. There are probably a few hundreds of them still in drivable conditions, and this explains the huge prices people are willing to pay for these campers.
This 1976 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper on sale at Bring a Trailer comes with the Cheyenne Equipment package and is in pretty good shape. It still needs some repairs soon, but nothing to break the bank. Finished in two-tone tan and bronze over tan vinyl, it’s powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case that allows it to tame the wildest of tracks.
The camper was acquired by the current owner in 2021, who did not do much besides painting the oil pan and valve covers, an oil change, and a transmission fluid change. The hood, windshield surrounds, and doors show corrosion, and the expandable top canvas needs repairs. The dual exhaust system also needs repairs, but, other than that, everything looks in good order.
The camper area features a kitchenette with a single-basin sink, a stove, and a refrigerator along with a dinette table and bench seats. A pair of cots attach to the pop-top superstructure for expanded sleeping options. All look ready for adventure and we imagine whoever buys this Chalet will not regret it.
Although the current bid is only $5,959, you should expect a steep rise in the coming days. Only recently, a similarly specced unit changed hands for a six-figure sum. Another well-maintained example sold a year ago for $60,000, but the prices went up from then on. Anyway, this is something to keep an eye on in the next seven days.
The Chalet and the Casa Grande were only available for the 1976 and 1977 model years, and only approximately 1,800 were manufactured. They were expensive vehicles back in the day and they still are now, as you can imagine. There are probably a few hundreds of them still in drivable conditions, and this explains the huge prices people are willing to pay for these campers.
This 1976 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper on sale at Bring a Trailer comes with the Cheyenne Equipment package and is in pretty good shape. It still needs some repairs soon, but nothing to break the bank. Finished in two-tone tan and bronze over tan vinyl, it’s powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case that allows it to tame the wildest of tracks.
The camper was acquired by the current owner in 2021, who did not do much besides painting the oil pan and valve covers, an oil change, and a transmission fluid change. The hood, windshield surrounds, and doors show corrosion, and the expandable top canvas needs repairs. The dual exhaust system also needs repairs, but, other than that, everything looks in good order.
The camper area features a kitchenette with a single-basin sink, a stove, and a refrigerator along with a dinette table and bench seats. A pair of cots attach to the pop-top superstructure for expanded sleeping options. All look ready for adventure and we imagine whoever buys this Chalet will not regret it.
Although the current bid is only $5,959, you should expect a steep rise in the coming days. Only recently, a similarly specced unit changed hands for a six-figure sum. Another well-maintained example sold a year ago for $60,000, but the prices went up from then on. Anyway, this is something to keep an eye on in the next seven days.