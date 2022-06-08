One of One Will Reportedly Be Genesis' Division for Bespoke Cars

Luxury vehicle brand Genesis is reportedly gearing up for a new chapter in its evolution with a new division for one-off cars, aptly named One of One.
Genesis Motor, which is the luxury subsidiary of Korean automaker Hyundai, was founded in 2015, and although it is a young automotive brand, it has established a strong foothold in the premium car market in the United States.
The new division for bespoke cars is rumored to be an organization created to support the manufacturer’s main activities and operations, but to be mainly focused on the one-off vehicle strategy. With this new branch, Genesis is following in the footsteps of other premium brands like Rolls Royce, Porsche, or Bentley.
The report from South Korean newspaper The Korean Economic Daily says Genesis’ One of One arm will initially work on customizations and special edition models of existing vehicles, as well as bullet-proof vehicles for cermemonial purposes.
This is a well-known strategy in the automotive world, designed to keep interest in a certain model high or even revive interest in a certain product by offering the possibility to add interior and design tweaks. Actually, it appears customers will be able to customize anything they want from “the powertrain and transmission to seating arrangements, interior and exterior colors, and other options.”
The aim with this move is to make commissioning a bespoke vehicle more affordable and to extend the treatment to the brand’s full lineup.
According to the reports, Genesis plans to announce the One of One division later this month, and it will do so by unveiling the very first models designed under the new One of One branch.
These are only rumors for the time being, and until they pan out, we do know for sure that the South Korean luxury automaker already has the Your Genesis ordering program, which it introduced together with the Genesis GV80. Your Genesis lets customers choose what features and specifications they want their premium SUV to have.
