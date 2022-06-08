One of One Will Reportedly Be Genesis' Division for Bespoke Cars

More on this:

1 First Genesis GV60 Delivered Stateside, Flaunts 248-Mile Driving Range

2 Genesis Electrified GV70 Heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed for Its European Premiere

3 You Can Now Race Some of This Company's Cars in Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5

4 Genesis GV60 Launches in the U.S. With Features That You Probably Love Your Smartphone For

5 Turbo Chevy Silverado Drag Races Tuned Genesis G70, Surprises Ensue