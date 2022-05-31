First Genesis GV60 Delivered Stateside, Flaunts 248-Mile Driving Range

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have a plusher sibling. Enter the Genesis GV60, which is available stateside from a princely $58,890 before the destination charge, extras, and $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs.
Patricia Wayne is the happy owner of the first U.S. model, delivered by Genesis Santa Monica. To mark this occasion, the dealership and Genesis each donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica. The $20,000 contribution will help young people - especially those who need it most - reach their full potential as responsible and caring citizens.
“We are glad to be partnering with Genesis to make a significant contribution to youth in Santa Monica in honor of this important milestone for the brand,” declared dealer principal Mike Sullivan. “We are proud to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica. We are pleased to be matching Genesis Motor America’s donation in support of this cause.”
This very car was purchased through the Priority One program, which matches reservation holders with a qualified dealer as soon as possible. Exclusive to prospective customers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, the program is centered around a refundable deposit.
Patricia had to pony up $500 to get in line for the all-new GV60, which is kind of steep compared to the $100 deposit for the Cybertruck that still isn’t ready for production. “I wanted to be part of the next generation of luxury EVs,” said Patricia Wayne. “I like to think that the GV60 has evolved the basic function of electric cars into a new kind of sustainable luxury.”
Sustainable luxury is an obvious contradiction, though. It’s made worse by the driving range of the all-new GV60, which is poorer than what Hyundai and Kia offer in the Ioniq 5 and EV6. As the headline implies, the most you can expect is 248 miles (399 kilometers). The lesser twins, by comparison, promise 303 and 310 miles (488 and 499 kilometers), respectively.
