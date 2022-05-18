Genesis GV60 Launches in the U.S. With Features That You Probably Love Your Smartphone For

Genesis has opened the order books for the GV60 electric crossover in the United States, albeit at select retailers in California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut at first.
The model is offered in two trim levels and starts with the GV60 Advanced, which carries an MSRP of $58,890 before the $1,090 destination charge. It uses a 99 hp (74 kW / 101 ps) front and 214 hp (160 kW / 218 ps) rear electric motor, juiced up by a 77.4 kWh battery that gives it a 248-mile (399-km) range.
Riding on 20-inch wheels, it features panoramic glass roof, LED headlamps, electric tailgate, leather upholstery, aluminum trim, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Moreover, it features a 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, head-up display, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, USB ports, and a variety of safety gear are standard too.
Customers willing to pay a minimum of $67,890, excluding destination, will get the GV60 Performance, with its 214 hp (160 kW / 218 ps) front and 214 hp (160 kW / 218 ps) rear electric motors and a combined 483 hp (360 kW / 490 ps) in Boost mode. This version offers a 235-mile (378-km) range, and adds other stuff such as the 21-inch alloys, electronically-controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, microfiber suede headliner and pillars, Nappa leather upholstery, heated rear seats, alloy pedals, and the Digital Key 2.
Now, you’re probably wondering about those smartphone features that we mentioned in the title. One of them is the Face Connect, which recognizes the driver’s face in any circumstances, including in the dark, working in concert with the profiles to automatically adjust the driver’s seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, head-up display, and multimedia settings based on their preferences. The Fingerprint Authentication System allows them to start and drive the car without the need for a physical key. And speaking of keys, the Digital Key 2 is compatible with the Apple iPhones and Watches, and Samsung’s smartphones, which allows owners to share keys with other people and revoke access to the vehicle just as easily.
