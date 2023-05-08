Old Nissan Leaf EVs Recalled Due to Incorrect Information in the Owner's Manual

I vividly remember my first lesson beginning in a parking lot, with the instructor telling me – in great detail – what every button does before I started to actually drive the car. The instructor also explained how to defog the windshield. Nissan has recently issued a recall for the Leaf over incorrect defogger/defroster operation information in the owner's manual, instructions that most peeps know from driving school.

10 photos Photo: Nissan / edited