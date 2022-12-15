Old Android Auto Bug Comes Back, Has a Ridiculously Simple Fix

More on this:

1 Highly Anticipated Android Auto Update Now Available for More Users

2 CarPlay Is Better Than Android Auto, But an iPad Dashboard Puts Both of Them to Shame

3 New Google Maps Version Includes a Critical Fix, Here’s How to Update Right Now

4 Here’s Proof CarPlay Is Prone to the Same Problems as Android Auto

5 Google Needs Help to Fix Nerve-Racking Android Auto Bug, Here’s What You Can Do