Old Android Auto Bug Comes Back, Has a Ridiculously Simple Fix

It goes without saying that many users out there consider the Google Assistant integration an essential feature of the experience with Android Auto.
Thanks to the digital assistant, users can interact with their apps, send messages, and make phone calls with the help of voice commands. At the end of the day, this means the level of distraction behind the wheel is significantly reduced, as drivers can just keep their eyes on the road all the time.
Earlier this year, however, many users discovered that Google Assistant no longer worked the way it did before. As it turns out, a mysterious update shipped to the Google app (which powers the Assistant integration into the rest of Android apps) broke down the responses offered by the digital assistant.
Users complained on several occasions that they couldn’t hear what the assistant was saying, with the voice integration pretty much broken down both in Android Auto itself and the rest of the apps running on top of it, including Google Assistant.
Fast forward to today and here we are in pretty much the same place, with users still complaining of the same thing when running Android Auto on their head units.
The fix, however, appears to be ridiculously simple. Someone says that simply toggling the Hey Google support off and on resolves the whole thing, as for some reason, it appears to reset the assistant configuration.
“Open Google on phone, click profile pic, settings, Hey Google & Voice Match. Under This Device - toggle Hey Google on. That's all it took. I'm pretty sure I tried that once and it didn't work, but it did this time! All of the sudden, my nav and my voice commands are working again,” the user explains.
Without an official fix, this is pretty much the only option for users struggling with the glitch, so make sure you give it a try and let us know if it worked in the box after the jump.
