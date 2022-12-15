Highly Anticipated Android Auto Update Now Available for More Users

Coolwalk is without a doubt the most anticipated Android Auto update in the last few years, but while Google missed the summer target date for the launch, the company at least released it to users enrolled in the beta program.
However, not everybody running the beta was allowed to try out Coolwalk, with Google relying on a server-side switch to decide who gets the redesign and who doesn’t.
And as it turns out, the Mountain View-based search giant is now accelerating the rollout, as owners of cars with rotary controls are getting Coolwalk as well.
Until now, the Android Auto redesign was shipped to head units relying on touch input exclusively, but a few hours ago, the new interface went live for people who use a rotary control to interact with the screen as well.
What’s also worth knowing is that Coolwalk also seems to be ready for generic head units. In other words, if you installed a no-name aftermarket receiver in your car, Coolwalk is now being enabled for you too.
All these users, however, are only getting Coolwalk as long as they are part of the beta program. The highly anticipated Android Auto redesign isn’t yet prepared for the public launch, with Google claiming that the whole thing would happen at some point in 2023.
Of course, no further specifics on the ETA were shared, so the 2023 launch could mean anything from January 1 to December 31. There’s a chance, however, that Google either ships it in early 2023 or waits until the I/O event to announce the Coolwalk release.
However, the Coolwalk availability isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto version. In other words, you don’t necessarily have to rush to install the latest builds because Google actually enables Coolwalk with a server-side switch, so even though you should always be on the newest version, this doesn’t make any difference for the redesign.
