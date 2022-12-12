Google Needs Help to Fix Nerve-Racking Android Auto Bug, Here’s What You Can Do

Android Auto was developed from the very beginning to be compatible with as many input methods as possible. And while touch displays are undoubtedly the most common way of interacting with Android Auto, there are many vehicles out there that are still fitted with a knob.
As a result, Google has optimized Android Auto to be compatible with a cursor, which obviously makes browsing and figuring out what you click much more convenient and intuitive.
Not a long time ago, however, an update received by the app broke down the knob control in a way that seems to be causing massive problems even for Google itself.
Google Maps freezes on the screen, and the cursor goes missing because of this glitch, users have been complaining on the Google forums since late November. The only way to bring everything back to normal comes down to a painful workaround, which pretty much involves moving the focus to another app (or switching to it completely) and then going back to Google Maps.
For drivers with a control knob, this isn’t exactly the most convenient workaround, so it’s pretty clear the issue must be fixed as soon as possible.
Fortunately, Google is now ready to start an investigation to figure out what’s happening. But to do this, the company needs help gathering as much information as possible, so it’s now asking for users to provide a series of essential details.
If you want to help, just head over to this discussion thread on the Google forums and provide the requested tidbits, including the phone make and model, the Android Auto app version, and so on. Obviously, only users struggling with the glitch should chime in.
Given the investigation is still in its very early stages, no ETA is available right now as to when the fix could go live and resolve the knob struggles once and for all.
