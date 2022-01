Ola's Cat Is Out of the Bag, We Now Have the First Image of Its Electric Car Concept

There’s a love-hate relationship Ola Electric has with its fans and customers. On one hand, the overall feedback received for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters was definitely a positive one. In fact, it was so encouraging that the manufacturer stated a few months ago that it intends to make 10 million of them a year.But then the delays started. Although people were able to book the electric scooters starting last summer and they officially went on sale back in September (after some technical glitches in the company’s website), deliveries have continuously been postponed, increasing the customers’ frustration and irritation. In fact, people are so annoyed by the slow deliveries that they’re letting Ola’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, have it on his Twitter, regardless of what he’s posting. Complaints keep pouring, with clients saying they’re still waiting for scooters they ordered five months ago.As for the image of the Ola electric car concept, Bhavish Aggarwal recently posted it on his Twitter , with no other caption than “Can you guys keep a secret?”Now that the cat’s out of the bag, we see a futuristic-looking hatchback vehicle, with the windshield extending all the way to the front, no door handles (yet), large, sporty, alloy wheels, and Ola’s logo where the license plate would go. This is just a concept for now and the design is yet to be refined, so we get no details on the four wheeler for now.The company stated that the electric car will be made in a new Ola FutureFactory , and we might just see it launched in 2023.