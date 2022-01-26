Ola's Cat Is Out of the Bag, We Now Have the First Image of Its Electric Car Concept

More on this:

1 Horizon Chase’s Latest China Spirit DLC Introduces a Powerful Electric Car, New Tracks

2 Ola Electric Uses Its Bag of Tricks to Show What the S1 E-Scooter Is All About

3 Most-Awaited E-Scooter in India Finally Goes on Sale, Has a Range of 112 Miles per Charge

4 Ola Electric Scooter "Futurefactory" to Run With 10,000 Woman-Only Workforce

5 Ola Electric Unveils Speedy 70 MPH Scooter