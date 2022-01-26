autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Kia EV6 Retails From $40,900, or $33,400 After $7.5k Federal Vehicle Tax Credit

Home > News > Car Profile
26 Jan 2022, 09:34 UTC ·
Kia has finally announced U.S. pricing for the all-new and full electric 2022 EV6, which will be offered in three trim levels: Light, Wind and GT-Line. The entry-level trim comes with rear-wheel drive while Wind and GT-Line will both be available with Dual Motor e-AWD configurations. The EV6 is expected to land in dealerships in the upcoming weeks.
2022 Kia EV6 24 photos
2022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV62022 Kia EV6
While the starting MSRP for the 2022 EV6 is $40,900, you’ll need to remember that such figures don’t include the $7,500 federal vehicle tax, which lowers the price all the way to $33,400 – this is for the 58-kWh battery model in Light spec.

If you want the 77.4 kWh battery pack, that version retails from $47,000 but again, you can cut that down to $39,500 through the federal tax credit. Furthermore, the EV6 may also qualify for various other state incentives, such as single rider carpool lane access in California.

The top-of-the-line model is the EV6 GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD, with an MSRP of $55,900 (or $48,400 with the tax credit). This same vehicle, but in RWD configuration, will set you back $51,200 (or $43,700).

In terms of performance, the EV6 can produce as much as 320 hp, while offering an EPA-rated all-electric range of up to 310 miles (500 km), depending on which configuration you choose.

In RWD 58 kWh battery spec, the EV6 features a 168-kW rear motor good for 167 hp and a range of 232 miles / 373 km (Light RWD trim). With the 77.4 kWh battery, that same 168-kW motor will yield 225 hp, plus a 310-mile range (Wind RWD / GT-Line RWD).

As for the Dual Motor e-AWD variant (Wind AWD / GT-Line AWD specs), that 77.4 kWh battery is connected to a 74-kW front motor and a 165-kW rear motor, for a total of 320 hp. These flagship models will be able to travel for 274 miles (440 km) on a single charge.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
prices Kia EV6 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 electric electric cars
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories