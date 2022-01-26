2022 Kia EV6 Retails From $40,900, or $33,400 After $7.5k Federal Vehicle Tax Credit

Kia has finally announced U.S. pricing for the all-new and full electric 2022 EV6, which will be offered in three trim levels: Light, Wind and GT-Line. The entry-level trim comes with rear-wheel drive while Wind and GT-Line will both be available with Dual Motor e-AWD configurations. The EV6 is expected to land in dealerships in the upcoming weeks.
While the starting MSRP for the 2022 EV6 is $40,900, you’ll need to remember that such figures don’t include the $7,500 federal vehicle tax, which lowers the price all the way to $33,400 – this is for the 58-kWh battery model in Light spec.
If you want the 77.4 kWh battery pack, that version retails from $47,000 but again, you can cut that down to $39,500 through the federal tax credit. Furthermore, the EV6 may also qualify for various other state incentives, such as single rider carpool lane access in California.
The top-of-the-line model is the EV6 GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD, with an MSRP of $55,900 (or $48,400 with the tax credit). This same vehicle, but in RWD configuration, will set you back $51,200 (or $43,700).
In terms of performance, the EV6 can produce as much as 320 hp, while offering an EPA-rated all-electric range of up to 310 miles (500 km), depending on which configuration you choose.
In RWD 58 kWh battery spec, the EV6 features a 168-kW rear motor good for 167 hp and a range of 232 miles / 373 km (Light RWD trim). With the 77.4 kWh battery, that same 168-kW motor will yield 225 hp, plus a 310-mile range (Wind RWD / GT-Line RWD).
As for the Dual Motor e-AWD variant (Wind AWD / GT-Line AWD specs), that 77.4 kWh battery is connected to a 74-kW front motor and a 165-kW rear motor, for a total of 320 hp. These flagship models will be able to travel for 274 miles (440 km) on a single charge.
