Ola Electric Scooter Futurefactory To Run With 10000 Woman-Only Workforce

Ola Electric Mobility says they’ll build 10 million e-scooters a year, and if you’re wondering, that would represent a full 15% of the world’s e-scooters production annually, and they plan to do it by 2022. And in a bit of a novel twist, Ola plans to build all those vehicles via a 'Futurefactory' the company says will be operated, managed and staffed entirely by women.

