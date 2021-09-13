Ola Electric Scooter Futurefactory To Run With 10000 Woman-Only Workforce

Ola Electric Mobility says they’ll build 10 million e-scooters a year, and if you’re wondering, that would represent a full 15% of the world’s e-scooters production annually, and they plan to do it by 2022. And in a bit of a novel twist, Ola plans to build all those vehicles via a 'Futurefactory' the company says will be operated, managed and staffed entirely by women.
The company is led by Bhavish Aggarwal, and it’s the ‘e-mobility’ wing of the ride-hailing startup Ola. And the vision for his latest associated venture aims to create a “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce,” he says. Aggarwal, an Indian entrepreneur, is the co-founder and CEO of the ridesharing company Ola Cabs. He founded the company with his friend Ankit Bhati in December 2010
And the first of the staff began work this week at the production facility in Krishnagiri, India. The factory is located some 2.5 hours southeast of Bangalore, and Aggarwal says the Futurefactory will require approximately $330 million to build out.
“At full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally,” Aggarwal wrote.
Currently a line of e-scooters which are generating an online buzz are produced at the Ola mega factory, and the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are targeted to both the domestic Indian market and soon, for international export markets.
The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are interesting in that promise considerably better speed performance than other comparably-sized electric scooters. It’s the price that seems astonishing - and it very well might make those models sales hits globally.
Featuring an 8.5 kW electric motor, the S1 model is said to produce a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph), and the S1 Pro is advertised to achieve a top speed of 71 mph (115 kph). The power is supplied from a banana-shaped battery pack stored beneath the rider’s feet. That battery provides 3 kWh of capacity and 75 miles (121 km) of range. As you may imagine, the top-of-the-line S1 Pro requires an amped-up 4 kWh capacity and offers slightly more range at 112 mi (181 km) on a single charge.
While the batteries are not removable, Ola says they can be swapped out in just 30 minutes and that they can be fully recharged in just 18 minutes via the Ola quick charger to provide 46 miles (75 km) of range. An overnight charge with a 750W portable charger takes just 4.5 hours on the S1 - 6.5 hours on the S1 Pro.
Backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management, Ola Electric is aiming to produce a completed scooter every two seconds following this planned expansion. Including the 10,000 female production workers, the factory will also include 3,000 robots on the lines.
And the first of the staff began work this week at the production facility in Krishnagiri, India. The factory is located some 2.5 hours southeast of Bangalore, and Aggarwal says the Futurefactory will require approximately $330 million to build out.
“At full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally,” Aggarwal wrote.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021
Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!????
Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd
Currently a line of e-scooters which are generating an online buzz are produced at the Ola mega factory, and the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are targeted to both the domestic Indian market and soon, for international export markets.
The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are interesting in that promise considerably better speed performance than other comparably-sized electric scooters. It’s the price that seems astonishing - and it very well might make those models sales hits globally.
Featuring an 8.5 kW electric motor, the S1 model is said to produce a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph), and the S1 Pro is advertised to achieve a top speed of 71 mph (115 kph). The power is supplied from a banana-shaped battery pack stored beneath the rider’s feet. That battery provides 3 kWh of capacity and 75 miles (121 km) of range. As you may imagine, the top-of-the-line S1 Pro requires an amped-up 4 kWh capacity and offers slightly more range at 112 mi (181 km) on a single charge.
While the batteries are not removable, Ola says they can be swapped out in just 30 minutes and that they can be fully recharged in just 18 minutes via the Ola quick charger to provide 46 miles (75 km) of range. An overnight charge with a 750W portable charger takes just 4.5 hours on the S1 - 6.5 hours on the S1 Pro.
Backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management, Ola Electric is aiming to produce a completed scooter every two seconds following this planned expansion. Including the 10,000 female production workers, the factory will also include 3,000 robots on the lines.