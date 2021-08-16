4 Piaggio Lets Us Take a Peek at the One E-Scooter Designed for Youngsters

2 BMW Motorrad to Show a New “Pioneering Electric Vehicle” Next Week

More on this:

Ola Electric Unveils Speedy 70 MPH Scooter

It’s been on the radar for some time now, but Ola Electric delivered the goods this weekend with their unveiling of both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro - and the pair features some stunningly low prices. 7 photos



The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are unique in that they offer considerably better performance than other comparably-sized electric scooters and at a price that might make them a huge hit around the world.



Using their kWh of capacity and 75 miles (121 km) of range. And the top of the line S1 Pro is amped up 4 kWh and 112 mi (181 km) total range on a single charge.



While the batteries are not removable, Ola says they can be swapped out in just 30 minutes and that they can be fully recharged in just 18 minutes via the Ola quick charger to provide 46 miles (75 km) of range. An overnight charge with a 750W portable charger takes just 4.5 hours on the S1 - 6.5 hours on the S1 Pro.



The features don’t end there as Ola Electric claims two helmets fit comfortably in a built-in 36L (1.27 cu-ft) storage compartment.



It’s the heady top speed that will draw attention, but these high-performance scooters are also packed with technology in the guise of a 7″ color touch screen capable of displaying GPS navigation. If that’s not enough, the scooters are also equipped with a



Ola says pricing starts at approximately $1,350 USD and that the models will be available in 10 colors. Reservations open on September 8th ahead and Ola says to expect delivery in October.



Source: Produced at the Ola mega factory, which is said to be capable of producing 10 million vehicles each year, the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are targeted to both the domestic Indian market and for international export.The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are unique in that they offer considerably better performance than other comparably-sized electric scooters and at a price that might make them a huge hit around the world.Using their 8.5 kW electric motor , the S1 boasts a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph), but it’s the S1 Pro that raises eyebrows with a top speed of 71 mph (115 kph). Power is generated from a banana-shaped battery pack under the rider’s feet, and it provides 3of capacity and 75 miles (121 km) of range. And the top of the line S1 Pro is amped up 4 kWh and 112 mi (181 km) total range on a single charge.While the batteries are not removable, Ola says they can be swapped out in just 30 minutes and that they can be fully recharged in just 18 minutes via the Ola quick charger to provide 46 miles (75 km) of range. An overnight charge with a 750W portable charger takes just 4.5 hours on the S1 - 6.5 hours on the S1 Pro.The features don’t end there as Ola Electric claims two helmets fit comfortably in a built-in 36L (1.27 cu-ft) storage compartment.It’s the heady top speed that will draw attention, but these high-performance scooters are also packed with technology in the guise of a 7″ color touch screen capable of displaying GPS navigation. If that’s not enough, the scooters are also equipped with a digital voice assistan t capable of loading up your playlist and cranking out the tunes through the scooter’s built-in speaker system or taking voice calls through the scooter’s OS and connecting to a rider’s phone.Ola says pricing starts at approximately $1,350 USD and that the models will be available in 10 colors. Reservations open on September 8th ahead and Ola says to expect delivery in October.Source: Ola Electric

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.