Most-Awaited E-Scooter in India Finally Goes on Sale, Has a Range of 112 Miles per Charge

After boasting its intentions to build 10 million e-scooters a year, the ambitious Indian company Ola Electric caught the headlines with the technical glitches of its website, causing a delay in the launch of its latest product, the Ola S1 e-scooter. Now one of the most-awaited two-wheelers in India is finally available for purchase through the Ola app. 7 photos



They are available in two versions, the S1 and the S1 Pro, and customers can choose between ten available colors, in glossy or matte finish.



The S1 alone is impressive in terms of range and speed, going as fast as 56 mph (90 kph) and offering a range of 75 miles (121 km) on a single charge. It packs a 2.98 kWh battery and allows riders to go from 0 to 37 mph (0 to 60 kph) in seven seconds.



But the S1 Pro is the true jaw-dropper, with a top speed of 71 mph (115 kph) and a range of 112 miles (181 km) on a single charge. It is equipped with a 3.97 kWh battery pack. The Pro goes from 0 to 37 mph (0 to 60 kph) in five seconds.



On the downside though, the battery is not removable. However, Ola Electric says it can be swapped in half an hour and be fully recharged in 18 minutes using the Ola quick charger, offering 46 more miles (75 km) of range. With a portable charger, the S1 goes to full in 4.5 hours, while the S1 Pro takes 6.5 hours to fully charge.



There are two riding modes available with the S1, a Normal one and a Sports one. The S1 Pro on the other hand adds a third mode called Hyper.



Both the



