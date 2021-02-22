Official Start for the Karma GS-6, an Automobile With a Complicated Karma

Have you gotten tired of listening to countless stories about freshly Chinese-made products becoming more and more competitive and invading North American and European thanks to their low price tags? Well, we have something different for you: the Karma GS-6, a fresh Californian-made premium-sports sedan is about to begin its worldwide conquest campaign. Okay, maybe not completely different, as Karma Automotive brand does have a Chinese background after all.
More about the thing: the Karma GS-6 represents a further development step in the line of the Karma Revero GT sports sedan, premiered in 2019 at the Shanghai Motor Show. However, the looks of the Revero GT might seem familiar to you and here’s why. One Henrik Fisker (ex-Aston Martin designer) established his own brand, called Fisker Automotive, in 2007. At the 2008 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Fisker Automotive presented the Fisker Karma. For a short while, the plug-in hybrid Fisker Karma was produced in Finland (2011-2012) by Valmet Automotive.
After things went south (problems with the battery supplier, officially), some of Fisker Automotive’s assets were bought by Chinese company Wanxiang. In 2016, the Wanxiang Group introduced the Karma Revero, which looked pretty much like the already-known Fisker Karma, albeit with a Pininfarina design upgrade, as they said.
What are they saying now? "Our brand promise at Karma has always been to provide high-end luxury vehicles and technologies that are driven by innovation and inspire our drivers' ambitions with new and unique offerings," stated Dr. Lance Zhou, PhD, Karma's CEO. "As we look to the future, we believe we will change the world of mobility by making luxury electric vehicles more accessible."
Nowadays, Karma Automotive is an automobile producer based in Irvine, California, officially aiming to find its way toward the sophisticated luxury segment. A kind of not too expensive sophisticated luxury, however. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the the Karma GS-6 extended range electric vehicle (EREV) starts at $83,900. The GS-6 is offered in three variants: Standard, Luxury, and Sport, with the anticipated all-electric GSe-6, the brand's first-ever pure battery electric vehicle (BEV), available later in the year starting at $79,900.
Here are some basic details about the technical content of the Karma GS-6. An efficient turbocharged three-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged powerplant acts as the GS-6’s range-extender. Each of the rear wheels is driven by an electric motor, and the function of a limited-slip differential is emulated electronically. In terms of power, there are up to 536 hp available and the torque reaches 746 Nm (550 lb-ft).
In “Stealth” driving mode, the vehicle is powered by the battery only. In “Sustain” mode, the generator creates electricity to power the vehicle, while in “Sport” mode, the power is provided to the traction motors from both the battery and the generator. The all-electric range is 61 miles (98 km), while the combined gas and electric range is 330 miles (531 km).
After things went south (problems with the battery supplier, officially), some of Fisker Automotive’s assets were bought by Chinese company Wanxiang. In 2016, the Wanxiang Group introduced the Karma Revero, which looked pretty much like the already-known Fisker Karma, albeit with a Pininfarina design upgrade, as they said.
What are they saying now? "Our brand promise at Karma has always been to provide high-end luxury vehicles and technologies that are driven by innovation and inspire our drivers' ambitions with new and unique offerings," stated Dr. Lance Zhou, PhD, Karma's CEO. "As we look to the future, we believe we will change the world of mobility by making luxury electric vehicles more accessible."
Nowadays, Karma Automotive is an automobile producer based in Irvine, California, officially aiming to find its way toward the sophisticated luxury segment. A kind of not too expensive sophisticated luxury, however. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the the Karma GS-6 extended range electric vehicle (EREV) starts at $83,900. The GS-6 is offered in three variants: Standard, Luxury, and Sport, with the anticipated all-electric GSe-6, the brand's first-ever pure battery electric vehicle (BEV), available later in the year starting at $79,900.
Here are some basic details about the technical content of the Karma GS-6. An efficient turbocharged three-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged powerplant acts as the GS-6’s range-extender. Each of the rear wheels is driven by an electric motor, and the function of a limited-slip differential is emulated electronically. In terms of power, there are up to 536 hp available and the torque reaches 746 Nm (550 lb-ft).
In “Stealth” driving mode, the vehicle is powered by the battery only. In “Sustain” mode, the generator creates electricity to power the vehicle, while in “Sport” mode, the power is provided to the traction motors from both the battery and the generator. The all-electric range is 61 miles (98 km), while the combined gas and electric range is 330 miles (531 km).