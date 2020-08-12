This Fisker Karma Was Allegedly Owned by an NFL Superstar, Needs a New Adventure

Even though it wasn’t as expensive as the most luxurious car models out there, the original Fisker Karma that launched in 2011 was considered by some a strong indicator of someone’s wealth, so it’s no surprise that so many celebrities ended up buying one.
With a price that exceeded $100,000 for the base model, the Fisker Karma was a cool car to be seen driving in, especially because nine years ago the electrified-car trend was still in its early days.
The Fisker Karma EcoSport that we have here is one of those models that have previously been owned by someone famous, or at least, that’s what the seller of the car claims in a listing on eBay.
The celebrity-owned Fisker Karma was purchased new by a mysterious “NFL superstar,” the ad indicates, albeit right now no specifics in this regard have been provided, possibly for privacy reasons.
The car has just 15,000 miles (24,140 km) on the clock and comes with a series of custom options, like a Chameleon wrap with carbon fiber accents and powder coated gloss black wheels. The buyer will receive not only a charger, but all factory books and records.
Now let’s do some detective job and see who this mysterious owner can be.
One of the NFL players who are known as big Fisker Karma fans is Frank Walker, who customized his white model with 24-inch rims because why not.
Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb also owned a Fisker Karma EcoSport painted in Shadow Grey, again with pretty much every options around, including a leather interior and a Black Sand upholstery.
On the other hand, Aaron Donald, the LA Rams defensive tackle, joined team Fisker Karma back in 2018 when he got a Fisker Revero.
Whoever the mysterious NFL superstar who owned this Fisker Karma really is is something that only a potential buyer can find out. And if you think you can be the one, be ready to pay $39,999 for it, a lot cheaper than it was originally worth.
