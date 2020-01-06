2022 Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Dubbed "World's Most Sustainable Vehicle"

It’s been more than a year since Henrik Fisker teased the Ocean electric crossover, which has been finally revealed ahead of the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The e-SUV described as the “world’s most sustainable vehicle” is good for approximately 300 miles of range.
The Ocean EV is available from $37,499 in the United States, before the federal incentive from the government that cuts $7,500 off the retail price. Lease options are also available, starting at $379 per month with a $2,999 down payment. The lessees take upon themselves to drive the vehicle up to 30,000 miles per year according to Fisker.
Not to be confused with people who make the Karma Revero, those at Fisker Inc. plan to roll out a second and third nameplate on the Ocean’s platform by the end of the decade. The company also expects to manufacture a million electric vehicles from 2022 to 2027, which is wishful thinking if you remember Tesla’s production output from last year.
Ocean customers will be able to charge up the dual-motor electric crossover through Electrify America, a charging network set up by the Volkswagen Group. The solar panels on the roof? Those promise an additional 1,000 miles of driving range per year as long as you leave the car parked in the sun as much and as often as technically possible.
Another technological trick we must highlight about the Ocean is the head-up display. Not the HUD per se, but the karaoke feature that shows song lyrics next to the speed and sat-nav information. “Distracted driving” is a big problem these days, and the karaoke head-up display doesn’t help curb the trend at all. On the contrary, it makes it sensibly worse.
Last, but certainly not least, the Ocean has something that’s called California Mode. To make a long description short, you engage California Mode in order to lower the six side windows, drop the rear window, and open the sunroof for wind-in-your-hand driving shenanigans.
The question is, will the Fisker Ocean be a competitive alternative to the Tesla Model Y with the long-range option and dual-motor drivetrain? Only time will tell, but then again, bear in mind that Wall Street would place its bet on Elon Musk for obvious reasons.
Not to be confused with people who make the Karma Revero, those at Fisker Inc. plan to roll out a second and third nameplate on the Ocean’s platform by the end of the decade. The company also expects to manufacture a million electric vehicles from 2022 to 2027, which is wishful thinking if you remember Tesla’s production output from last year.
Ocean customers will be able to charge up the dual-motor electric crossover through Electrify America, a charging network set up by the Volkswagen Group. The solar panels on the roof? Those promise an additional 1,000 miles of driving range per year as long as you leave the car parked in the sun as much and as often as technically possible.
Another technological trick we must highlight about the Ocean is the head-up display. Not the HUD per se, but the karaoke feature that shows song lyrics next to the speed and sat-nav information. “Distracted driving” is a big problem these days, and the karaoke head-up display doesn’t help curb the trend at all. On the contrary, it makes it sensibly worse.
Last, but certainly not least, the Ocean has something that’s called California Mode. To make a long description short, you engage California Mode in order to lower the six side windows, drop the rear window, and open the sunroof for wind-in-your-hand driving shenanigans.
The question is, will the Fisker Ocean be a competitive alternative to the Tesla Model Y with the long-range option and dual-motor drivetrain? Only time will tell, but then again, bear in mind that Wall Street would place its bet on Elon Musk for obvious reasons.