Fisker Ocean Force E Is How Electric SUVs Gear Up for Disasters

It’s been only a short while since Fisker revealed the full details on the Ocean, the electric SUV that should arrive in 2021 to take the industry by storm, and we already have the first offshoot of the model, a version that is meant to be used by rescue services and military personnel, among others.
When the Ocean comes to the market, it should be available with 4 different package options, the carmaker revealed this week. One of them is called the Force E, and it should be the most extreme incarnation of the SUV available.
Coming to the world with “large amounts of torque” and 300 horsepower (an even more potent version is planned), the Force E has been built to be used in the most extreme of environments to rescue people in need, move troops on military bases, or act as police vehicles.
This Ocean features a lifted suspension that ends in off-road tires and wheels, extra lights on the bumper, protective bar and roof rack, front tow hooks, protective plates and even a power plug box to be used to supply electricity to EVs in need.
“It’s been amazing to see the enthusiasm from our reservation holders, putting down paid reservations this early and following everything we are doing,” said in a statement the company’s leader, Henrik Fisker.
“For competitive and business reasons, we will have to wait a few more month to announce more news about several business aspects and vehicle details, but I’m eager to share more details as soon as we can!”
So far, the company says the stock Ocean presented at the beginning of the year was very well received by potential customers, with 22,000 of them “showing interest in the model” - Fisker does not say whether that means actual reservations.
The stock Fisker Ocean is priced from $37,499, but no mention was made as to how much the extra packages would set customers back.
