Karma Shows New Silicon Carbide Inverter for Electric Cars

It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for California-based Karma, who just pulled the wraps off a new electric car platform called E-Flex. When doing so, the carmaker said it would continue to provide more details on it and supporting hardware in the near future, and that is already happening.
The E-Flex platform, already in use in one configuration on the Revero GT, can be modified to accommodate 22 different configurations and cover a wide variety of needs for carmakers looking for a chassis for their cars. But that’s not the only thing Karma is working on.
In an attempt to come up with a technology capable of providing increased performances for electric cars and better charging times, the company presented on Thursday (April 2) two new inverter designs that are equally as versatile.
The Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter has been developed in house by Karma with help from the Power Electronic System Laboratory at University of Arkansas. It comes in two versions, 400V and 800V, and should be godsent for an industry craving such technology.
No specific performance figures were provided for the tech, but Karma does say the inverter could be adapted to a wide variety of vehicle platforms, and can be used on cars, trains, agricultural machinery, and in industrial applications. Future Karma cars will get it as well, starting with two new models that are scheduled to be released in the near future.
“Electrification represents a pivotal shift in the mobility industry, which is why Karma is focusing company efforts on our technology capabilities and solutions for our partners,” said in a statement Karma Automotive CEO, Dr. Lance Zhou.
“Our SiC inverters, coupled with our upcoming Karma E-Flex Platforms, are a testament to the revolutionary performance and efficiency we are proud to bring to the electric mobility industry.”
