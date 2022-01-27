Novitec Group Takes the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Drifting in the Dirt

More on this:

1 Is the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo More Than a Cross Turismo Without High Heels?

2 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Reports for Safety Car Duty, Check Out Its Livery

3 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Surprises in Moose Test, It Is Better Than You Would Think

4 A Porsche Taycan Goes From Below Sea Level to Pikes Peak Summit, Sets New Guinness Record

5 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Ready to Take on the Tesla Model X