Is the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo More Than a Cross Turismo Without High Heels?

Porsche revealed on January 19 the third body variant of the Taycan family: the Sport Turismo. You don’t even have to look too much to realize it is very similar to the Cross Turismo apart from the plastic cladding on the fenders. The question is if it is anything more than a Cross Turismo without high heels. The answer is no.
The Taycan Sport Turismo is 4.96 meters (195.3 inches) long, 1.97 m (77.6 in) wide, 1.39 m (54.7 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.90 m (114.2 in). That makes it 1 cm (0.4 in) shorter and 2 cm (0.8 in) lower than the Cross Turismo, which can be 3 cm (1.2 in) higher than that with the Off-Road package. The Sport Turismo also can offer more range with its RWD version, which the Cross Turismo does not have.
With that, the new station wagon can also be more affordable. While the entry-level Taycan 4 Cross Turismo costs €95,658 ($108,529 at the current exchange rate) in Germany, the Taycan Sport Turismo starts at €86,495 ($98,133). Unfortunately, the difference is not only the lack of a motor for the front axle: the Sport Turismo also comes with a smaller battery pack, with 79.2 kWh of total capacity. The Cross Turismo always comes with the larger one, called Performance Plus, with a full capacity of 93.4 kWh.
For those not concerned with the 433-kilometer (269-mile) range the standard battery pack offers, being more affordable may be the Taycan Sport Turismo’s leading quality. You can also order the Performance Plus battery pack for it, in which case it will allow the station wagon to run up to 491 km (305 mi) in the WLTP cycle for €5,723.90 ($6,492.62) more. The best range the Cross Turismo can achieve is 456 km (283 mi).
The Sport Turismo has a luggage compartment that varies depending on the sound system it presents. With the Sound Package Plus, it can hold up to 446 liters (15.75 cubic feet). With the BOSE Surround Sound System standard with the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo, that number drops to 405 l (14.3 ft³). Folding the rear seats increases the station wagon’s trunk capacity respectively to 1,212 l (42.8 ft³) or 1,171 l (41.35 ft³). The frunk still carries the same 84 l (3 ft³) that you find in both the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo.
Something that will make Porsche Taycan fans very happy is the panoramic roof with Sunshine Control. That means that the big glass surface has nine sections that can be individually controlled to be transparent or opaque depending on the driver and passenger’s tastes.
You can also set the entire panoramic roof to be transparent with the Clear setting, to make it all opaque (Matt setting), to present predefined narrow (Semi) or broad (Bold) segments, and even what Porsche calls Roller Blind. This setting makes the segments switch from clear to opaque in a sequence, which must be something entertaining to watch.
