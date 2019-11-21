2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Ready to Take on the Tesla Model X

autoevolution

When it goes on sale, the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be the Porsche with one of the smallest gestation periods ever, since the concept car that previewed the model was shown at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
The rather short time between the concept's reveal and the launch of the production model is made possible by the advent of VR technologies at Porsche, whose engineers can test a large number of systems and components in a virtual environment.

In fact, virtual prototypes of the Taycan Cross Turismo had already completed 10 million digital kilometers by this time last year, so the real pre-production models have been rarely seen in the wild. The prototype caught by our spies in Porsche's own car park, near the Technical Center in Zuffenhausen, and it looks it might have shed a bit more camouflage than the last time we saw it.

Porsche's second electric-only vehicle after the regular Taycan, the crossover is set to steal a slice of the Tesla Model X market, even though it will be quite a bit more expensive and won't offer a 7-seat version.

That said, just like Model X, the Taycan Cross Turismo is an all-electric luxury crossover with all-wheel-drive and slightly higher ground clearance, so it's bound to be cross-shopped.

Identical under the hood with the regular Taycan, it's expected that the car will also have a similar performance despite a slight increase in weight.

We are talking about a lithium-ion battery that's based on the 800-volt architecture, permanent magnet synchronous electric motors and at least three versions: a Taycan Cross Turismo 4S as the entry-level, followed by a Turbo and a Turbo S version, with up to 761 horsepower.

Unlike the Mission E Cross Turismo Concept, which was a four-seater, the Taycan Cross Turismo should be offered with either a 2+2 or a 5-seat arrangement, similar to the ICE-powered Panamera Sport Turismo.
