2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, a Rugged, Electric Superwagon

Not many car enthusiasts fancy wagons since they are predominantly built for function and work perfectly as family cars. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo might make you think twice about getting one. Don’t get me wrong. It doesn’t have any of that sleeper vibe if anything, this super-wagon looks majestic, but with an evil glint of terror.
Jakub and Yuri from Straight Pipes did a comprehensive review of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is awesomet due to a couple of things, it’s designed with Porsche’s recipe offering quick acceleration, turns, immediate stops, and enough storage room compared to the sedan version.
The Turbo S Cross Turismo makes up to 750 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque in over-boost during launch control. In normal mode, it’ll make 616 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 93kW battery, two electric motors, and a two-speed transmission running an all-wheel-drive setup.
As Yuri finds, the Turbo S offers much more power on launch control than the Audi e-Tron GT RS. In normal driving modes, they are similar. The super-wagon's price starts at $176,000, closely competing with the E63 S, RS 6 Avant, e-Tron GT RS, Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo, and all the other Porsche Taycans.
Compared to a regular Turbo S, the Cross Turismo comes with cladding on the side, and stands a little taller. It also comes with aggressive wheels that Yuri feels resemble Final Fantasy swords.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is just like Taycan Turbo S when it comes to performance. It has two charging ports on either side and takes the same amount of time charging the 93kW battery as the Turbo S. The left charging port is for AC while the right one is for DC fast charging. The range on this super-wagon is 202 miles.
The interior build quality of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is more solid and, based on Jakob’s observations, is better than the Audi e-Tron GT RS.
With that in mind, would you pick the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo over the Tesla Model S Plaid, Mercedes-AMG E 63S Wagon or the Audi e-Tron GT RS?
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is awesomet due to a couple of things, it’s designed with Porsche’s recipe offering quick acceleration, turns, immediate stops, and enough storage room compared to the sedan version.
The Turbo S Cross Turismo makes up to 750 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque in over-boost during launch control. In normal mode, it’ll make 616 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 93kW battery, two electric motors, and a two-speed transmission running an all-wheel-drive setup.
As Yuri finds, the Turbo S offers much more power on launch control than the Audi e-Tron GT RS. In normal driving modes, they are similar. The super-wagon's price starts at $176,000, closely competing with the E63 S, RS 6 Avant, e-Tron GT RS, Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo, and all the other Porsche Taycans.
Compared to a regular Turbo S, the Cross Turismo comes with cladding on the side, and stands a little taller. It also comes with aggressive wheels that Yuri feels resemble Final Fantasy swords.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is just like Taycan Turbo S when it comes to performance. It has two charging ports on either side and takes the same amount of time charging the 93kW battery as the Turbo S. The left charging port is for AC while the right one is for DC fast charging. The range on this super-wagon is 202 miles.
The interior build quality of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is more solid and, based on Jakob’s observations, is better than the Audi e-Tron GT RS.
With that in mind, would you pick the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo over the Tesla Model S Plaid, Mercedes-AMG E 63S Wagon or the Audi e-Tron GT RS?