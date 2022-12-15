"No One" Makes a Better Pair Than Alicia Keys and the Mercedes Vision EQ Silver Arrow

Being a brand ambassador comes with its perks, especially when you get to try out new cars or concepts. And Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador Alicia Keys showed she makes the best futuristic team with the Vision EQ Silver Arrow.
The “Girl on Fire” singer-songwriter has been a Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador for a few years, and things have been very lucrative between them. So much, that Alicia Keys gets the chance to check some of the German premium brand’s most interesting concepts. Like the Vision EQ Silver Arrow.
Her husband, Swizz Beatz, showed he’s a very supportive partner, posting a couple of pictures of Alicia pairing up with the Vision EQ Silver Arrow, and it’s quite a vision. The singer wore a fully black outfit with a leather jacket, standing right next to the silver one-seater in a garage.
The famous DJ tagged Alicia, the brand, and Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, adding several hot face emojis. He didn't reveal whether Alicia is using the Vision EQ Silver Arrow for a new music project or a collaboration with the German brand. Both Alicia and Wagener re-shared the set of pictures on their Instagram Stories, without adding other details.
But, if it's for an upcoming music video, it wouldn't be the first time the Vision EQ Silver Arrow steals the scene alongside Alicia. Because she previously used the same concept car earlier this year in her "City of Gods (Part II) music video.
Mercedes-Benz introduced the Vision EQ Silver Arrow concept car at the Monterey Car Week in 2018, drawing inspiration from the classic W125 racer from 1937. Of course, with a futuristic twist and more power. The concept car has a length of 17.4 ft (5.3 meters) and an all-electric powertrain, with a total output of 739 horsepower (750 ps). Thanks to its 80-kWh battery, it can drive over 249 mph (400 kph) before it needs to be plugged in.
And, although we don't have many details about Alicia's new project with the Vision EQ Silver Arrow, we can already tell that they make the best futuristic team.
