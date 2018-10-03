Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow Revives The 1937 W125 in Paris

3 Audi 3D Prints the 1936 Silver Arrow in 1:2 Scale

Back in the years that preceded the second world war, the racing world was dominated by Silver Arrows, super-fast machines by the standard of that time, driven by legendary daredevils on the world’s first racing circuits. 76 photos



One of Mercedes’ best Arrows was the W125, designed by Rudolf Uhlenhaut for the 1937 Grand Prix season and driven by Rudolf Caracciola. The driver and his car managed to win the series that year, but most importantly, other W125 cars followed, finishing the season in the second, third and fourth positions.



More than 80 years into the future, in August 2018, Mercedes-Benz presented at the Monterey Car Week the



The original W125 was powered by an eight-cylinder in-line supercharged engine rated at 646 PS. The modern one comes with electric motors that give it 750 PS.



The new Silver Arrow is currently on display at the Paris Motor Show, where it was caught on film by our photographers. It is the car’s first appearance in front of the European public.



“Over 80 years ago, the historic Silver Arrows demonstrated that Mercedes-Benz was a pioneer when it came to speed thanks, among other things, to their streamlined shape,” said at the time of the concept’s launch Gorden Wagener, Daimler’s head designer.



The name Silver Arrow has been shared for some years by the cars built for racing by both Mercedes and the Auto Union, the grandfather – or grandmother – of modern-day Audi.