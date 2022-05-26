Alicia Keys and Mercedes-Benz Create “Keys to Success” Women Empowering Campaign

Alicia Keys is keen on changing the industry, step by step. Alongside premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, for whom she is a brand ambassador, she created the “Keys to Success” campaign to empower women.
Alicia Keys is a role model for all her followers. It may have started with her decision to stop wearing makeup when she didn’t feel like it or working hard to be the best version she can be, but she’s not stopping there. The “Girl on Fire” singer-songwriter is trying hard to offer women all the opportunities they can have in the music industry and Mercedes-Benz is all for it. Together, they created the “Keys to Success” project to celebrate female artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers.
The goal of the new campaign project is to inspire women to empower, support, and learn from each other through Keys’ co-founded non-profit organization, “She Is The Music.”
Mercedes-Benz itself is no stranger to the cause, given its “She’s Mercedes” initiative, launched in 2015. The new project with Keys seems to have come at the right time.
"Mercedes-Benz stands for diversity, respect and equal opportunity. We are convinced that sustainable success can only be achieved with diverse teams, so that everyone can benefit from their respective strengths and experiences,” Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG, said. “Currently with the "Keys to Success" campaign with Alicia Keys, we have an internationally recognized and committed artist at our side, who initiates change together with us and promotes young artists. This is how we manage to operate beyond the music and automotive industries to represent our internal values.”
The campaign includes a three-minute promotional video, which you can see below, where Alicia speaks about her project and introduces the several female artists who helped her develop new versions for the songs on her latest album, KEYS. And a key player in the video was the brand's all-electric car, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC.
The goal of the new campaign project is to inspire women to empower, support, and learn from each other through Keys’ co-founded non-profit organization, “She Is The Music.”
Mercedes-Benz itself is no stranger to the cause, given its “She’s Mercedes” initiative, launched in 2015. The new project with Keys seems to have come at the right time.
"Mercedes-Benz stands for diversity, respect and equal opportunity. We are convinced that sustainable success can only be achieved with diverse teams, so that everyone can benefit from their respective strengths and experiences,” Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG, said. “Currently with the "Keys to Success" campaign with Alicia Keys, we have an internationally recognized and committed artist at our side, who initiates change together with us and promotes young artists. This is how we manage to operate beyond the music and automotive industries to represent our internal values.”
The campaign includes a three-minute promotional video, which you can see below, where Alicia speaks about her project and introduces the several female artists who helped her develop new versions for the songs on her latest album, KEYS. And a key player in the video was the brand's all-electric car, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC.