NLE Choppa Is All About Embracing New Things, That Doesn’t Apply to His Rolls-Royce

Rapper NLE Choppa has just revealed his new look, a new single, and is all about new things and change. But that doesn’t apply to his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The 20-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, is all about new things lately. He has just revealed a new haircut, released a new single, “23,” and is talking about all the changes in his life.
But when we’re going through a lot of new things, it’s important to have some that remain constant. And, besides his family, it looks like that constant is his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The SUV is part of the recent set of pictures on his social media account. Although he's not directly in charge of posting on the account, the rapper, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, has often posted pictures of his luxury SUV.
The Cullinan he owns comes with a matte dark grey/ black exterior, combined with a red cabin with black accents and a Starlight Headliner. The same set of pictures includes a look at the interior, as well, and is part of his newfound freedom. The first set, called "Step 1" was shared on January 18, revealed his "Detachment" from his hair and opened up about mental health. The second step, which included the shots of the luxury SUV, showed him "embracing" detachment and new things. NLE Choppa added that he decided to "surrender to the new my state of living is flow. I’m just going with the current."
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a very popular vehicle and the best-selling model from the British luxury car manufacturer's lineup. It seems to be a must-have among all celebrities, and rappers, particularly, because it’s imposing, powerful, and expensive. With a starting price of $330,000, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan exudes wealth and luxury.
The SUV is put in motion by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power mill delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
Despite its massive frame, the Cullinan only needs 5.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. As for how fast it gets, the luxury SUV can reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). And it’s perfect to be enjoyed both from the driver’s seat, but also from the back seat, where the passengers can enjoy a number of luxury features.
NLE Choppa rose to fame with his single “Shotta Flow” back in 2019 and has quickly become a fan favorite. And that helped him grow a net worth estimated at $3 million as of late 2022, which allows him to indulge in some guilty pleasures. Which seems to include luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Besides the Cullinan, the 20-year-old has previously posed with a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, a Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a BMW i8, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. But the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has remained a constant in his life and social media.
